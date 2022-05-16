Can Dogs Eat Pepperoni? And Is It Safe?

If you love having pepperoni as a snack (or on your favorite pizza), you might be wondering if you can share some with your pup.

We reached out to Dr. Claudine Sievert, a veterinarian at Stayyy, to find the answer to the question: Can dogs eat pepperoni?

Is pepperoni safe for dogs?

Dogs shouldn’t eat pepperoni for various reasons. “You may believe that only large amounts will make your dog sick, but even a small amount can, too,” Dr. Sievert told The Dodo.

Not only is pepperoni high in salt and fat, it’s also spicy. “The ingredients added to make it taste better, including paprika, fennel seeds, black pepper and garlic powder, can make your dog very sick,” Dr. Sievert said.

Pepperoni can cause your dog to have an upset stomach, with symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting.

Risks of pepperoni

There are many risks associated with feeding your pup pepperoni. Some of the most common include:

Obesity

If your dog regularly eats pepperoni, the high fat content can lead to obesity.

Heart disease

The high salt content can lead to increased blood pressure, increasing the risk of heart disease.

Pancreatitis

Since pepperoni’s so high in fat, it can cause pancreatitis, which is when a dog’s pancreas becomes inflamed.

If your dog eats pepperoni, you need to watch for the following symptoms of pancreatitis:

Increased thirst

Increased urination

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

If you notice any of these symptoms, contact your veterinarian.

Can dogs eat pepperoni in moderation?

While it's advised not to feed your dog pepperoni of any kind, if your pup has one piece of pepperoni once every few months, there shouldn’t be an issue.

“With this limited amount, it makes more sense to avoid it altogether,” Dr. Sievert said. “Why take the chance when there are so many more healthy treats that are safe for your dogs?”

While pepperoni is super delicious for you to have, it’s best to keep those slices to yourself.