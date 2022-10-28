Your dog probably wants in on the fun when you’re snacking on some pecans. (You can totally tell because he’s giving you *that* look.)

But can dogs eat pecans?

You should actually avoid giving these nuts to your pup, according to Dr. Hannah Lau, a veterinarian with Bond Vet.

“The risks outweigh any potential health benefits, and there are safer alternatives for treats,” Dr. Lau told The Dodo.

Can dogs eat pecans, or are these nuts dangerous?

Pecans are bad for dogs for a few reasons, but the biggest problem is that they can actually be poisonous to pups.

“The substance juglone, which is found in pecans, has been cited as toxic for dogs — but it’s mainly a concern for horses,” Dr. Lau said.

But even more dangerous for your pup is when pecans develop mold, which is actually pretty common.

“Some molds affect a dog’s nervous system, leading to tremors or seizures,” Dr. Lau said. “Aspergillus molds produce a substance called aflatoxin, which is highly toxic to dogs.”

According to Dr. Lau, Aspergillus can cause liver disease among other serious issues.

Of course, there’s always the risk of pecans being seasoned with things that are toxic to dogs, like onions or garlic.

And even if you’re 100 percent sure your pecans aren’t moldy, you should still steer clear of giving those nuts to your pup since pecans are so high in fat.

“Ingestion of too much fat can also lead to pancreatitis (disease of the pancreas causing severe illness) or obesity over the long-term,” Dr. Lau said. “Also, the high fiber content of pecans can make them difficult for a dog to digest.”

So in addition to the risk of toxicity and stomach upset, pecans could also cause dangerous intestinal blockages, and your pup would need emergency surgery if that happens.

What does pecan toxicity in dogs look like?

If your dog eats a moldy pecan, signs of toxicity include things like:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Digestive upset

Loss of appetite

Lethargy

Depression

Seizures or tremors

Abnormal bleeding or bruising

Liver problems

“In severe cases, toxicity can be fatal,” Dr. Lau said.

What to do if your dog eats pecans

The good news is if your pup sneaks a pecan or gets hold of one that fell on the floor, you shouldn’t need to panic (especially if he’s a big dog).

But any more than one or two — or a moldy one — could be pretty serious.

“The exact amount of pecans is variable, relative to your pet’s size,” Dr. Lau said.

So if your dog eats just a few pecans, the best thing you can do is be on the lookout for any symptoms.

“To be on the safe side, you can always contact your veterinarian’s office or a pet poison helpline right away for advice, and see if they recommend bringing your dog in for treatments,” Dr. Lau said. “With any toxin ingestion, early treatment (before symptoms develop) is often key to a better outcome for your pet.”

What to give your dog instead of pecans

There are so many dog treats out there that your best bet is to slip your BFF something that’s actually made for him.

But if you really have your heart set on sharing nuts with your pup, a couple shelled, unsalted and unseasoned peanuts should do the trick.

“Peanuts, and more specifically peanut butter, is a well-established treat that is safe for most dogs in reasonable quantities,” Dr. Lau said.

Sure, it’s super tempting to slip your dog a pecan when he’s begging you with those adorable eyes. But it’s best to skip these nuts and give him something else instead.