Can Dogs Eat Peas? And What Amount Is Safe?

For humans, snap and snow peas make for a tasty snack, and green English peas are always a healthy side dish. But can dogs eat peas, too? Or are peas actually bad for dogs?

If you’re planning this year’s veggie garden and want to make sure both you and your pup can eat all the crops you grow, or if you simply want to share your favorite snack with your dog, a vet confirmed that peas are fine for dogs to eat — but there is one major caveat.

Are peas healthy for dogs?

As long as you’re feeding your pup fresh green peas (sugar, snap and English) and not canned peas, which contain preservatives and high levels of sodium, then peas are fine for dogs to eat.

“Yes, dogs can eat green peas; they are a safe and healthy treat for your dog,” Dr. Claudine Sievert, a veterinary consultant at Stayyy, told The Dodo. “They're high in vitamin A, K and a handful of B vitamins. They are also a good fiber, iron, zinc, potassium and magnesium source.”

However, you should steer clear of green peas if your dog has a history of kidney problems.

“If your dog has kidney issues, you shouldn't give them to your dog because they contain purines, which can aggravate the problem,” Dr. Sievert said. “Another word of caution is if you feed them too many, it may cause them to have more gas than usual.”

How to feed your dog peas

Peas can be given to your dog fresh, frozen or steamed — just make sure they’re always unseasoned.

Fresh veggies are the healthiest, but steamed peas could be easier for your dog to eat if he has weak teeth.

And ideally, when serving fresh green peas, you want to make sure you shell the peas before feeding them to your dog, otherwise the pod can be a choking hazard.

But otherwise, peas are an excellent source of nutrients that your pup can eat regularly as part of a balanced diet.

Can dogs eat peas every day?

“Peas are great treats for your dogs, but give them to them occasionally and not daily,” Dr. Sievert said.

“When giving your dog any treat, keep the 90:10 rule in mind,” she continued. “90 percent of your pet's nutrition should come [from] their food, while 10 percent from treats.”

So if you want to toss your pup a snap pea from the garden or a green pea from the table (as long as it’s unseasoned), then you’re good to go. Start introducing peas slowly into your dog’s diet if you plan to make them a regular treat, and consult your veterinarian to make sure peas will agree with your dog’s digestive system.