As a dog parent, you probably know that not all fruits and veggies are OK for your pup. But what about pears? Are they a healthy treat, or are they toxic to dogs?

We spoke to Dr. Corinne Wigfall, a veterinarian spokesperson for SpiritDog Training, and Jacquelyn Kennedy, an animal behavioral and nutritional specialist and professional dog trainer, to get the answer to the question: Can dogs eat pears?

How can dogs eat pears safely?

You can totally share a couple pieces of pear with your pup.

“Pear flesh can be fed raw, boiled or stewed, as long as they are 100 percent pear [with no added ingredients],” Dr. Wigfall told The Dodo.

If you want to give your pup some pear, cut it into small pieces and remove the seeds and core, Kennedy told The Dodo. “Remember, pear is a treat, so stick to the ‘10 percent of his daily caloric intake’ rule when feeding it to him, and your dog shouldn’t encounter any pear-related problems,” Kennedy said.

Stick to plain, fresh pears, though, and don’t give your pup canned pears. Canned fruits aren’t healthy for dogs because the syrup they’re stored in contains a lot of sugar.

Are pears good for dogs?

Pears have a lot of health benefits for your pup (and for you), including:

Vitamin C

Fiber

Vitamin A

Vitamin K

Copper

Antioxidants

Potassium

Water content (for hydration)

“As pears are rich in vitamin C and fiber, they can aid a dog's digestion and help to improve their digestive health, reduce the risk of heart disease, improve canine cognitive function, and help to ensure that their immune system remains strong,” Kennedy said.

Pears are also a good treat because they’re low in calories, so you don’t have to worry as much about weight gain when feeding them to your pup.

But just like with any treat, there can be too much of a good thing, since eating too much pear can give your dog an upset stomach.

If you don’t cut the pear up into small pieces and remove the seeds and core, they can also be a choking hazard, and the seeds and core can be poisonous to your pup. “Avoid feeding the seeds and core, as there may be trace amounts of cyanide, which is toxic,” Dr. Wigfall said. “A dog would have to eat a vast quantity of seeds or cores to be exposed to a toxic dose.”

Symptoms of cyanide poisoning in dogs can show up within a few minutes (up to a few hours) of eating something with cyanide and include:

If you notice any of these symptoms, or if your pup got a hold of a whole pear, take him to the vet immediately, since cyanide poisoning can quickly become fatal.

Can dogs eat asian pears?

Asian pears aren’t toxic to dogs, so you can feed them to your pup. Just be sure to prepare them the same way you would other types of pears.

“Asian pears can be fed (no seeds or core) chopped in small pieces … in moderation as part of a balanced diet,” Dr. Wigfall said.

So next time you’re snacking on a pear, you can give a small piece to your pup as a healthy, fruity treat.