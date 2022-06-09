Can Dogs Eat Pasta Safely?

Pasta is so good that it can be tempting to share some with your pup, especially when he’s begging in that adorable way he does.

But can dogs eat pasta?

We spoke with Dr. Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian working with Doggie Designer, and Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian at Paramount Pet Health, to find out what happens if your pup eats too much pasta.

Is pasta healthy or unhealthy for dogs?

Plain pasta can actually be good for dogs.

“It provides a carbohydrate source for energy and can be given as a bland alternative to their regular diet when they have a stomach ache,” Dr. Bonk told The Dodo.

But pasta can be bad for dogs if you give them too much, since the very carbohydrates that give your pup energy can also pack on extra pounds.

“Carbohydrates can lead to weight gain if a dog is given a lot of pasta on a regular basis,” Dr. Bonk said. “Gaining too much weight can exacerbate joint problems and even lead to diabetes.”

And excessive weight gain can lead to obesity, which can cause a bunch of other issues, too.

“Health problems associated with excessive weight in dogs include heart disease, high blood pressure and breathing problems,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo.

And giving your pup seasoned pasta can be a big problem because you can accidentally feed him something toxic.

“That means no seasonings, especially not onion, garlic or salt as these can potentially be toxic to your dog,” Dr. Bonk said. “No butter, cheese or pasta sauce either as these just add unnecessary calories and can upset your dog’s stomach.”

Can dogs eat pasta sauce?

While the plate of pasta from that iconic moment in “Lady And The Tramp” was loaded with sauce, you shouldn’t ever give your dog pasta sauce, since it’s full of sugar and salt.

“Too much sugar is not healthy for your dog, [just] as it is not healthy in our diets,” Dr. Burch said. “Dogs that overeat salt can experience salt toxicity, resulting in vomiting, lethargy, tremors and seizures.”

Plus, a lot of pasta sauces could have toxic ingredients for dogs, like garlic or onion.

How much pasta is too much for dogs?

According to Dr. Burch, pasta shouldn’t make up more than 10 percent of your dog’s daily caloric intake (and that goes for any snacks in general) — unless you’re feeding it to him as part of a bland diet that’ll ease his upset stomach, in which case you should consult your vet.

“I recommend dogs only having pasta on rare occasions or as directed by your veterinarian in a bland diet recipe,” Dr. Burch said.

Ironically, if you give your dog too much pasta, it can actually give him an upset stomach.

Signs of an upset stomach include:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Lethargy

Abdominal pain

So there you have it — plain pasta is totally safe for your dog to eat. Just make sure you aren’t giving him a ton, and always skip the sauce.