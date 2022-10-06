As you’re enjoying your oatmeal in the morning, you may notice your pup giving you those big “please share with me” eyes. And the idea is super tempting, but can dogs eat oatmeal?

Well we’ve got good news: They can!

To find out the best and safest ways to feed your dog oatmeal, we spoke with Dr. Cristina Bustamante, an associate veterinarian with Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Florida and founder of Dr. B. Vet.

Is oatmeal good for dogs?

Oatmeal has many benefits for dogs. It’s a good source of things like:

Fiber (for good digestion)

Vitamin B (for his fur)

Linoleic acid

But you can’t rely on oatmeal alone for your BFF’s nutritional needs.

“Dogs need other sources of nutrients in addition to oatmeal, so feeding only oatmeal or oats is not recommended,” Dr. Bustamante told The Dodo. “Your pet will receive the most benefits from their diet if they eat a well-balanced commercial food or a veterinary nutritionist designed home-cooked diet.”

Can dogs eat oatmeal cookies?

If by “cookie” you mean a dog treat or a biscuit, yes! But if you mean human cookies, that’s going to be a definite no.

There’s too much sugar, which can lead to weight gain, diabetes or pancreatitis. And if they have raisins or chocolate in them, forget it because both those foods are highly toxic to dogs.

Risks of feeding your dog oatmeal

The risks of feeding your dog oatmeal typically have to do with the ingredients you add to it.

“​​Common toppings for oatmeal, such as raisins, grapes, chocolate and nutmeg, are toxic for dogs,” Dr. Bustamante said. “Non-toxic additives can also harm your dog by causing obesity and an upset stomach, such as sugar, butter and milk.”

And even without these harmful ingredients, you’re going to want to be mindful of how much oatmeal you’re giving your pup.

“Sometimes if dogs get fed excessive amounts of fiber, they can have soft stool and increased frequency,” Dr. Bustamante said. “There is a balance, because too little fiber can make dogs have soft stool, but too much fiber can also cause soft stool.”

How can dogs eat oatmeal safely?

According to Dr. Bustamante, it’s best to cook oatmeal before you give it to your pup because raw oatmeal can make it more difficult for him to digest. (Pro tip: Cook it with water since milk can be tough on his tummy too.)

But the most important part is to avoid added ingredients because they can potentially be toxic.

You can also safely give your pup a dog-friendly homemade treat.

“There are also many recipes for dog biscuits and cookies that contain oatmeal,” Dr. Bustamante said.

The bottom line is that your dog can eat oatmeal with no problems, just as long as it’s thoroughly cooked and doesn’t contain anything toxic.