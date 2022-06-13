Can Dogs Eat Nectarines Safely?

As you bite into the sweet nectarine you grabbed for your afternoon snack, you can see your dog staring at you with *those* eyes that say, “Please share!”

But can dogs eat nectarines?

We spoke with Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian with Paramount Pet Health, to find out the benefits and risks of feeding your dog nectarines.

Are nectarines good for dogs?

Nectarines have plenty of nutrients that are super healthy for dogs.

“Dogs can benefit from eating nectarines due to their rich fiber content, vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and antioxidants,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo.

Specifically, nectarines can be a good source of:

Vitamin A

Vitamin C

Potassium

Magnesium

Risks of giving your dog nectarines

There are a few risks that come with feeding your dog nectarines, though.

Choking on the pit

Nectarines have pits, and your dog could choke if he swallows one. And if even it doesn’t get stuck in his throat, the pit can still end up blocking his intestine after swallowing it.

“Dogs will be visibly distressed if the [pit] has become lodged at the opening [of] their trachea and need immediate veterinary medical attention,” Dr. Burch said. “Symptoms of intestinal obstruction in dogs include vomiting, inappetence, lethargy and a potential painful belly.”

Eating rotting fruit

It may seem obvious that you shouldn’t give your dog any fruit that’s going bad, but eating rotten nectarines can actually be toxic to dogs.

“Ingestion of rotting nectarines by dogs can cause mycotoxin poisoning,” Dr. Burch said. “Dogs

suffering from mycotoxin poisoning can start to display symptoms within 30 minutes of ingestion.”

Symptoms of mycotoxin poisoning in dogs includes:

Restlessness

Panting

Drooling

Vomiting

Muscle tremors

Seizures

Abnormal eye movement

Diarrhea

High heart rate

Inability to stand

If you notice any of these symptoms after your dog eats nectarines, call your vet ASAP.

Gastrointestinal upset

While the fiber in nectarines can be good for your dog, eating too much can lead to diarrhea and other gastrointestinal issues, like stomach pain and vomiting.

High sugar content

Nectarines also have a lot of sugar, which can be bad for pups who are overweight or have diabetes.

“Increased sugar ingestion can cause instability of blood sugars in diabetics,” Dr. Burch said. “Overweight dogs can have trouble losing weight when consuming higher amounts of sugar.”

How can dogs eat nectarines safely?

To make sure your dog’s eating nectarines safely, it’s important that you aren’t giving him too much.

“With any treats added to a dog’s diet, I recommend moderation and only giving 10 percent of their daily calorie intake, including nectarines,” Dr. Burch said. “I recommend feeding one slice of nectarine once a day to prevent gastrointestinal upset.”

Dr. Burch also recommends washing the nectarine and removing the pit before cutting up any slices for your pup to enjoy. Washing the fruit will get rid of any dirt or pesticides, and removing the pit eliminates a potential choking hazard.

The bottom line is, feeding your dog a little bit of nectarine can have some health benefits. However, there are some risks, too. So as long as you aren’t giving your pup too much and the fruit isn’t rotting, he should be OK.