Melon is just so refreshing, especially when the weather starts warming up. And as a dog parent, you might be wondering if your pup can also indulge in your sweet snack.

But can dogs eat melon safely? And what should you know before tossing your pup a chunk?

We spoke with Dr. Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian working with Hepper, to find out what happens when your pup eats this kind of fruit.

Is melon good or bad for dogs?

Melons can be good for dogs since they’re nontoxic and packed with a bunch of nutrients, but only if you give your pup a small amount (since they’re also so high in sugar).

“Melons contain many healthy nutrients, including vitamins A and C and fiber, to help regulate digestion, boost the immune system and act as antioxidants,” Dr. Bonk told The Dodo.

But since there’s so much sugar in melon, it can upset your dog’s gastrointestinal (GI) system if he eats too much. Symptoms of GI upset include:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Stomach pain

If your dog regularly consumes too much sugar, it can also lead to weight gain and even diabetes.

Plus, the melon’s rind can actually be hazardous for dogs to eat.

“The rind is also hard to digest and can cause a dog to choke or intestinal blockages,” Dr. Bonk said.

What kind of melon can dogs eat?

According to Dr. Bonk, dogs can eat all types of melon, including:

Honeydew melon

Cantaloupe

Watermelon

But you should always check with your vet first before giving your dog any type of human food, since all dogs will react differently.

Can dogs eat melon regularly?

Dogs really shouldn’t be eating melon too frequently, simply because it’s so high in sugar.

“Most dogs can handle one or two bite-sized pieces every couple of days without trouble,” Dr. Bonk said. “Melon shouldn’t be given in large quantities or every day.”

How to safely feed your dog melon

To safely feed your dog melon, cut it up into small pieces he can eat easily (without choking). Be sure to only give him a small amount — so only a couple small pieces at a time.

You should also remove the rind to prevent an intestinal blockage, since it can be difficult to swallow and digest.

So, while dogs can eat melon safely, it’s still important to know the potential risks involved with feeding your pup this fruit. That way, you’ll know not to give him too much melon too frequently so you can keep him healthy and happy.