Can My Dog Eat Marshmallows?

A handful of marshmallows can make a tasty snack (and they’re kind of the best topping ever on a cup of hot chocolate).

But when it comes to feeding your dog this sweet treat, you might be wondering: Can dogs eat marshmallows, too?

We reached out to Samantha Henson, a certified clinical pet nutritionist with Next Generation Pet Wellness, to find out whether marshmallows are an OK snack for your dog to eat, and if so, how much he can safely enjoy.

Can dogs eat marshmallows safely?

Not to be a downer, but the answer is no, not really.

“From a canine nutritionist standpoint, marshmallows are no-go,” Henson told The Dodo. “They provide virtually no benefits whatsoever and are loaded with sugar, which is damaging to the gut microbiome. Some popular brands even include xylitol in their marshmallows, which can be deadly for dogs if not treated properly and immediately.”

That being said, Henson did add that if you’re out camping, or maybe enjoying Thanksgiving dinner and a sweet potato casserole is on the menu, one regular sugar mini marshmallow would be fine to give your dog. The type of sugar is key, as artificial sweeteners can cause diarrhea and other stomach-related issues.

But, considering there are many other healthy snacks you can give to your dog, feeding him a marshmallow should be low on the list of options.

Also, if you’re having trouble feeding your dog medicine, Henson warns against trying to hide his medicine in a marshmallow.

“Do not adhere to the myth I’ve seen floating around stating that mini marshmallows make excellent vessels for giving your dog’s daily medicine,” Henson said. “They do not.”

If feeding your dog a little dessert treat still sounds appealing, consider healthy sweet options for dogs, like chopped apples (minus the seeds), strawberries, bananas and watermelon — perfect for his sweet tooth, and they also offer vitamins and fiber!