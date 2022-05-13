Can Dogs Eat Mango? And How Much Is Safe?

If your dog has ever supervised you prepping some mangoes in the kitchen, you might have wondered if it’s OK for you to toss her a chunk or two.

We reached out to Jacqueline Kennedy, a canine nutrition specialist and founder of PetDT, and Dr. Claudine Sievert, a veterinarian at Stayyy, to find the answer to the question: Can dogs eat mango?

Are mangoes healthy for dogs?

A mango’s a delicious and healthy snack for both humans and pups alike.

“They are bursting with vitamin C and antioxidants, which means that they’re a great way to keep a dog's joints supple, help elderly dogs to manage the discomfort of arthritis, and can help to ward off cancer and heart disease,” Kennedy told The Dodo.

And not only do mangoes have vitamin C, but they’re also packed with other types of beneficial nutrients, too, like vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin E, vitamin K, fiber, potassium and magnesium — just to name some.

All of these nutrients work together to create a low-calorie superfruit that has immune-boosting, anti-inflammatory qualities.

Are there any risks to eating mangoes?

While the flesh of fresh mango (and unsweetened dried mango) are completely safe for your pup to enjoy, there are some risks associated with these tropical fruits.

“While the skin is edible, it could be difficult for some dogs to digest, leading to intestinal blockages,” Dr. Sievert told The Dodo.

Additionally, mangoes have a pit in the center of them, so you’ll never want to just toss your dog a whole mango and let her have at it.

Instead, treat the mango just like you would if you were going to have it yourself — or if you were to serve it to your friends or family. This means you’ll cut the flesh into small chunks and give it to your dog that way. (Just make sure you don’t add any seasoning.)

“If it’s cut into small enough chunks, there really aren’t any risks to [your] dog eating mango except for a natural sugar high, and that can be like dealing with a spoiled toddler who has just eaten an entire packet of Jolly Ranchers,” Kennedy said. Plus, too much sugar in her diet can lead to your dog gaining weight.

It’s also important to note that if your dog has certain medical conditions — like diabetes or pancreatitis — mangoes might not be the best snack choice due to their high sugar content. In these cases, check in with your vet before feeding your dog this fruit.

Can dogs eat mango as an occasional treat? How much is safe?

Dogs can safely enjoy mangoes as a treat every once in a while.

“It's important to keep treats to a minimum no matter how healthy they are,” Dr. Sievert said. “Remember, treats should only consist of 10 percent of your dog's total caloric intake.”

Which other fruits are healthy for pups?

If your dog loves mangoes, she might enjoy these other safe fruits:

Apples

Bananas

Cranberries

Papayas

Peaches

Pineapple

Watermelon



So the next time your dog is sitting next to you in the kitchen while you cut up some mango, you can feel good knowing you can toss her a few chunks.