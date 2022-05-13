Can Dogs Eat Kiwi Safely?

You may love having a kiwi or two on a hot summer day, but is it OK to share some with your dog?

We reached out to Jacqueline Kennedy, a canine nutrition specialist and founder of PetDT, and Dr. Claudine Sievert, a veterinarian at Stayyy, to find the answer to the question: Can dogs eat kiwi?

Are kiwis healthy for dogs?

Kiwis are jam-packed with all kinds of nutrients, like vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin K, copper, fiber and potassium, so they’re generally considered healthy for dogs.

“[A kiwi] is naturally sweet, so [it] appeals to a dog's taste buds, and [it’s] filled with vitamin C and fiber, so it’s great for a dog's digestive system and their joints and eyesight,” Kennedy told The Dodo.

These little fruits also work to support heart health and a strong immune system.

“They are also high in lutein, which supports healthy eyes, as well as beta carotene, which is an essential antioxidant,” Dr. Sievert told The Dodo. “The vitamins and minerals found in kiwis are a great addition to your dog's diet to keep [her] healthy.”

Potential risks of kiwi

Kiwi skins can be toxic to your dog in large quantities, so it’s best not to give them to her at all.

Kiwi skins are also hard to chew and digest, so it’s really not worth the risk of potentially irritating your dog’s stomach — or posing a choking threat — when there's plenty of kiwi flesh for her to enjoy.

Kiwi seeds can also be toxic in large quantities, so it’s a good idea to just cut the flesh around the seeds and toss those pieces to your pup rather than giving her the entire fruit.

Kiwis are also not the best idea if your dog suffers from certain medical conditions. For instance, since kiwis contain a lot of natural sugar, they might not be the best for dogs who have diabetes or those who may be a bit overweight.

Additionally, the high sugar and fiber can cause some gastrointestinal issues if your dog has a sensitive stomach, so Dr. Sievert suggests you stop feeding kiwi to your pup if you notice any of these signs:

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Lack of appetite

A painful belly

Lethargy

Can dogs eat kiwi often?

Your dog can eat a small amount of kiwi as long as the amount doesn’t exceed more than 10 percent of her recommended daily caloric intake. But since it’s high in sugar, it’s best to give it to her occasionally rather than every day.

“It’s meant to be a healthy, tasty treat and shouldn’t become a staple part of their daily diet,” Kennedy said.

Which other fruits are healthy for pups?

If your dog loves having kiwi as a snack, she might want to try out these other safe fruits:

Apples

Bananas

Cranberries

Mango

Papayas

Peaches

Pineapple

Watermelon

So the next time you’re enjoying a bit of kiwi, you can offer your pup a couple of small pieces worry-free.