Can Dogs Eat Hot Dogs Safely?

It’s so tempting to sneak your dog a little snack during those summertime cookouts. So as you bite into a hot dog, you might be wondering if it’s OK to share with your BFF.

But can dogs eat hot dogs?

We spoke with Dr. Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian working with Hepper, to find out when to worry if your pup gets into your barbecue’s hot dog stash.

Can dogs eat hot dogs on occasion?

On rare occasions, dogs can eat hot dogs — you just have to make sure the hot dog’s completely plain.

“Plain hot dogs don’t contain any necessarily toxic ingredients, but they do contain unhealthy ones,” Dr. Bonk told The Dodo.

And while a plain frank isn’t going to poison your pup, that doesn’t mean he should eat them often.

“This isn’t to say that the occasional bite of a hot dog is going to be a big deal,” Dr. Bonk said. “Hot dogs are high in protein, something that is healthy for dogs. Yet, there are many other protein-rich treats that are healthier for your dog to have.”

According to Dr. Bonk, small amounts of unseasoned chicken, beef and turkey all make for better cookout treats to slip your pup.

Why are hot dogs bad for dogs?

Hot dogs are bad for dogs because they’re made out of ingredients that are pretty unhealthy for your pup.

“They are loaded with artificial flavors, preservatives, fats and low-quality meats,” Dr. Bonk said.

Hot dogs can also pose a pretty big problem if they contain additional seasonings or ingredients.

“Some types of sausages may contain spices, such as garlic or onion, that can be toxic to dogs if they eat enough,” Dr. Bonk said.

It’s also really important to skip the condiments, because they can be toxic, too. Mustard seeds, for example, are considered poisonous to dogs.

Can you use hot dogs as a high-value treat?

Every now and then, you can actually use plain hot dogs as a treat. And according to Dr. Bonk, they can even come in handy when you’re trying to get your pup to take his medicine.

“Hot dogs can make great ways to hide the occasional dewormer pill,” Dr. Bonk said. “Just don’t make giving hot dogs to your dog a habit, and never give more than a bite or two.”

If you do decide to give your dog a couple bites of a hot dog, Dr. Bonk recommends cutting it up into bite-size pieces to make sure he doesn’t choke.

So while plain hot dogs can be safe for dogs to eat, in the sense that they aren’t toxic, they’re still not the healthiest cookout food to slip your pup. But if you only give your dog a bite or two on occasion, that should be totally OK.