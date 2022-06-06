Honeydew always seems to take center stage in fruit salads. And whether you love it or hate it, you might be wondering if you can toss a piece or two into your pup’s food bowl.

But can dogs eat honeydew?

We spoke with Dr. Hilary Jones, cofounder and chief veterinary officer of TeleTails, to find out the benefits and risks of feeding your dog honeydew, as well as how to do it safely.

Is honeydew good for dogs?

Not only is honeydew a safe fruit for your dog to eat, it’s a good source of certain nutrients, like:

Vitamin B6

Vitamin C

Potassium

Fiber

“It is over 90 percent water, so it is super hydrating,” Dr. Jones told The Dodo.

But there are times when honeydew can cause some issues. If your dog consumes an excessive amount of honeydew, it could cause gastrointestinal upset, like vomiting or diarrhea.

And because honeydew’s high in natural sugars, regularly eating too much could cause your dog to develop diabetes, gain weight or even become obese.

Can dogs eat honeydew melon rinds?

While the flesh of the fruit is totally fine, your dog should stay away from honeydew rinds. The tough skin is difficult for your pup to chew and digest, so it can cause problems if he tries to eat it.

If your dog eats a honeydew rind, it can cause gastrointestinal upset and even pose a choking or intestinal blockage hazard.

How to safely feed your dog honeydew

To safely feed your dog honeydew, you should give him small amounts of the flesh only.

“Honeydew should be prepared in small, bite-sized chunks with the seeds and rinds removed,” Dr. Jones said. Like the rind, the seeds of a honeydew melon can also be a choking hazard.

As long as you’re feeding your pup small amounts of honeydew melon, it’s a super safe treat that doubles as a good source of hydration and nutrients. Just make sure you avoid the seeds and the rind, and your dog should have no problem eating honeydew.