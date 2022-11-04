Can My Dog Eat Green Beans?

Green beans are a healthy and tasty veggie that can be eaten raw or cooked, and are super easy to prepare at mealtime. (They’re also loaded with essential vitamins, minerals and fiber!)

But when it comes to feeding your dog vegetables, you might be wondering: Can dogs eat green beans, too?

We reached out to Jamie Fischer, a veterinary nurse with DodoVet, to find out whether green beans are an OK snack for your dog to eat, and if so, how much he can safely enjoy.

Can dogs eat green beans safely?

In short: Yes, they can!

“Green beans are often recommended for a healthy, low calorie treat for dogs,” Fischer told The Dodo. “The vegetable is loaded with essential vitamins (B6, C, K and A), minerals (iron and calcium) and fiber.”

How to serve green beans to your dog

First off, buy organic if possible, and always wash your produce thoroughly.

“Dogs can eat green beans cooked or raw, but it is recommended that they are served plain,” Fischer said.

While it may be tempting to add additional seasoning or ingredients, keeping things plain is best for your dog — so skip the salt and butter, and avoid mixing with garlic and onions (both of which are toxic to dogs).

“Too much of anything can cause GI upset, like vomiting or diarrhea, so it is always recommended to speak to your veterinarian for appropriate serving sizes,” Fischer said.

That being said, a general rule of thumb for feeding dogs is that anything outside of your pet’s regular diet should make up no more than 5 to 10 percent of their daily caloric intake.

“This will help ensure that we are not disrupting your dog’s important nutrient balance,” Fischer added.

So, the next time you’re checking out green beans at the grocery store or local farmer’s market, pick up a few extra for your BFF!