Can My Dog Eat Figs Safely?

Figs are a tasty fruit to enjoy year round. And while I wouldn’t offer fig preserves (one of my favorites) to my dog, I have to wonder — can dogs eat figs? And if so, how much of a fig can be eaten safely?

We checked in about figs and dogs with Hannah Zulueta, a certified canine nutritionist and founder of Daily Dog Food Recipes, and Dr. Sara Fernandez, head of nutrition and formulation at Stay Labs.

Are figs a shareable snack, or should you keep figs away from your pet? Let’s find out.

Can dogs eat figs? And how much is a safe amount?

The good news is that yes, if given as a treat, dogs can eat figs. As with most foods, however, moderation is key.

Zulueta told The Dodo, “Figs are safe to feed as a rare occasional treat, but I would not recommend it as part of their regular diet.”

“I recommend starting with a small amount to see if your dog can tolerate them,” Dr. Fernandez told The Dodo. “I’ve seen that usually half a fig a week for small dogs and one or two figs for bigger dogs is well tolerated.”

As for the type of fig, she continued, “It’s better to use fresh figs because even though they are high in sugar, the dried form has an even higher sugar count. You can use figs as a treat, but I do not recommend using them as a regular part of your dog's regular diet.”

Do figs offer any health benefits for dogs?

This nutrient-rich fruit is a great source of dietary fiber for both humans and dogs.

“Figs are rich in potassium and calcium, which are essential nutrients to promote strong bones, blood pressure and gut health,” Dr. Fernandez said.

That being said, from a “sweet treat” perspective, Zulueta believes you’re better off giving your dog an apple, another healthy source of fiber that contains less sugar. Dogs don’t crave sugary food like humans do, so they won’t receive any extra benefits from a fig’s sweetness. “Humans have 9,000 taste buds, [and] dogs have about 1,700,” she said.

What if my dog eats too many figs?

If your dog gets into a bowl of figs, he may have some digestive problems.

“Figs are a natural laxative and can help improve bowel movements, but if your dog eats too much, you may find yourself being woken up at 3 a.m. when your dog needs to go out and potty,” Zulueta said.

It’s important to monitor your dog’s stool in case he needs to go to the bathroom more than usual. “Figs contain ficin and ficusin, enzymes that may irritate your dog's stomach,” Dr. Fernandez said. “This is especially true if they eat too many of them, which may cause stomach pain and vomiting.”

If the stomach ache or vomiting persists, Hernandez advises contacting your veterinarian to assess the situation.

Are figs toxic for dogs?

While figs themselves are not toxic, the fig plant and leaves are toxic to dogs and other animals.

“If your dog has eaten part of the plant, they may show symptoms including skin reactions, severe salivation, vomiting and diarrhea,” Dr. Fernandez said.

If your dog has eaten fig plants, including the leaves, you should call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435 and check in with your veterinarian.

While dogs can eat figs, moderation is definitely important with this sweet treat. And no going near the fig tree, please!