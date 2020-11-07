Can My Dog Eat Eggs?

Ever wonder if you can feed your dog eggs?

Turns out, eggs are totally amazing for your pup — and letting them have their own breakfast omelet can actually have health benefits.

Benefits of eggs for your dog

“Eggs are a great source of protein and fatty acids,” Dr. John Sangiorgio, a veterinarian from CompeteCare Veterinary Center in New York City, told The Dodo.

Plus, they can help calm your dog’s stomach down if he has an upset tummy.

Eggs are also great for your pup’s skin and coat because they’re full of fat-soluble vitamins like Vitamin A.

How your dog can safely eat eggs

When it comes to preparing eggs for your dog, the only thing you really want to do is make sure they’re fully cooked. Also leave out any spices, because dogs don’t do well with all spices (and they’ll enjoy it just fine without)!

How many eggs can your dog have?

When it comes to eggs, you might be wondering about the cholesterol in them — but turns out that isn’t going to be an issue.

“Since a normal dog's cholesterol is well over 200 you don't have to worry about raising that,” Dr. Sangiorgio said.

What you should watch, however, is if your dog begins gaining too much weight from consuming eggs — if you’re not sure, you can check with your veterinarian to see how many eggs your individual pup can have daily.