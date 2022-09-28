When that sweet tooth craving strikes, dates make a great treat — which is probably why your pup won’t stop begging when you’re snacking on them.

But since dates look pretty similar to raisins, which are toxic to your BFF, you may be hesitant to share. So can dogs eat dates safely?

This dried fruit is actually perfectly safe according to Jackie Marvel, a veterinary nurse with DodoVet, but there are some things to keep in mind before feeding dates to your dog. Here’s what you need to know.

Are dates good for dogs?

Dates have a lot of health benefits for your dog — they’re full of fiber, vitamins and minerals, including:

Vitamin A

Vitamin C

Multiple B vitamins

Calcium

Iron

Protein

Magnesium

Potassium

Risks of giving your dog dates

Dates do have a lot of sugar, though, and consuming too much could lead to things like weight gain or even obesity.

And your dog actually may not like the taste of something with such a high sugar content.

“They don’t necessarily have a palate for sweet stuff like we do, so dates should be used as treats sparingly,” Marvel told The Dodo.

Can dogs eat all parts of a date?

The fleshy part of this fruit is safe as an occasional treat, but you should always steer clear of the pit.

If your pup tries to eat the pit, it could be pretty dangerous.

“They are not toxic to dogs, but they can be a choking hazard, especially for smaller dogs,” Marvel said.

How can dogs eat dates safely?

Dogs can eat dates safely if you keep a few things in mind.

For starters, you should always remove the pit before giving your pup a date to avoid any potential choking or blockage emergencies. And since these fruits are so packed with sugar, it’s important to make sure you’re not overdoing it when you're feeding them to your BFF.

“Limit the amount of dates your dog eats, maybe only reserved for special occasions,” Marvel said. “One or two will be plenty.”

Plus, as with any new snack you add into your pup’s diet, you should always start off feeding in small amounts to make sure he doesn’t start throwing up, having diarrhea or developing constipation.

“If any of these signs are seen, it may be a sign of food sensitivities and you may want to speak to your veterinarian,” Marvel said.

So now you know that the occasional date is totally OK for your dog to eat, as long as you take out the pit first.

