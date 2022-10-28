You really love munching on some garbanzo beans or dipping into some hummus, so it can be tempting to share these snacks with your pup.

But can dogs eat chickpeas?

Chickpeas are safe for dogs to eat, as long as you’re feeding them to your pup properly, according to Dr. Zach Marteney, a veterinarian and medical director at Meadowlands Veterinary Hospital in New Jersey.

Can dogs eat chickpeas raw?

You shouldn't feed your dog raw chickpeas. Instead, always make sure to soak and cook them first.

“They contain compounds that can be toxic and have difficult-to-digest compounds that can cause gastrointestinal distress when eaten raw,” Dr. Marteney told The Dodo.

And if you’re wondering about those chickpea skins, don’t worry! Your pup can eat those just fine — as long as they’re cooked.

Just keep in mind that you should always rinse off canned chickpeas before cooking and feeding them to your dog because there’s usually lots of sodium in the fluid — even low-sodium options should be rinsed thoroughly.

“Rinsing the high-sodium canning fluid should be appropriate for most canned chickpeas,” Dr. Marteney said. “To be on the safe side, choosing an organic product will further minimize the risk.”

Are chickpeas good for dogs?

A big benefit to feeding your dog chickpeas is that they’re a good source of fiber.

“This can help dogs feel more full after a meal, promote good gastrointestinal health and can even help with anal gland function,” Dr. Marteney said.

Can dogs eat hummus?

Cooked chickpeas may be safe for dogs to eat, but hummus definitely isn’t. The high oil content and seasonings (like garlic, for example) can be really bad or even toxic for him to eat.

“You could puree some chickpeas and offer that as a pseudo-hummus, but make sure not to add any spices or oil to the mix,” Dr. Marteney said.

How to safely feed your dog chickpeas

Along with cooking the chickpeas, there are a couple other precautions to take so the snack is as safe as possible for your pup.

For one, you shouldn’t give your dog too many chickpeas.

“Chickpeas fall into the ‘table food’ category,” Dr. Marteney said. “Like treats and other table scraps, these ‘discretionary calories’ should make up less than 10 percent of the total calorie intake each day.”

You should also gradually introduce chickpeas to your dog’s diet to avoid any gastrointestinal issues that come with switching his food too abruptly.

“Some dogs are sensitive to changes in the diet,” Dr. Marteney said. “Adding chickpeas may cause vomiting or diarrhea.”

So there you have it — dogs can eat chickpeas as long as they’re cooked first and only given in small amounts.