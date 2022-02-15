Can I Give My Dog Cheerios?

If Cheerios are your go-to cereal, you’ve probably wondered if you can toss some your dog’s way.

But are Cheerios even safe for dogs to eat?

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Linda Simon, a veterinary surgeon and consultant for Five Barks, to find out if your pup can snack on Cheerios.

Can dogs eat Cheerios safely?

Dogs can eat Cheerios without getting sick in most cases, but you should probably feed your dog something else instead if you want to give him a treat.

“Cheerios are a fortified cereal marketed as a healthy breakfast option, but they are not something we should be offering our dog,” Dr. Simon told The Dodo. “While you don’t need to panic if your dog steals some from the floor, they should not be routinely offered as a treat or snack.”

While Cheerios might not be the best option for your dog, giving him a small amount every once in a while isn’t out of the question.

“If your dog craves Cheerios and you’re keen to give them as a ‘sometimes’ treat, limit the amount given to just a quarter of a cup a week for a medium-sized dog,” Dr. Simon said. “You could put them inside a food puzzle, such as a KONG, so that they’ll last longer.”

We tried out a KONG slow feeder on our own dogs, and they loved it.

Get the KONG Wobbler from Amazon for $19.99

That being said, there’s a chance your dog won’t even like Cheerios if you try to give him some.

“Dogs do not generally tend to gravitate towards sugary foods, and most will prefer savory and meaty treats if given the choice,” Dr. Simon said. “So, while you may be a fan of cereal, there are likely other foods your dog prefers.”

Buddy Biscuits might be the most adorable treats ever — our own dogs tried them out and fell in love.

Get Buddy Biscuits from Amazon for $3.96

How are Cheerios bad for dogs?

Cheerios are bad for dogs because they’re made with sugar and salt.

“Cheerios contain both added salt and sugar, neither of which your dog needs in their diet,” Dr. Simon said. “Added sugar can lead to tooth decay as well as obesity and even diabetes. Eating too many sugary foods can mean your dog refuses their own dog food, which contains all of the essential nutrients that they need to thrive.”

What about Honey Nut Cheerios?

Honey Nut Cheerios aren’t the worst thing your dog could eat, but this cereal has even more sugar than the standard option — so you should probably try to find something else to give him.

“There are several different types of Cheerios, and the advice holds for most of them,” Dr. Simon said. “However, those containing chocolate must be avoided completely as chocolate is toxic to dogs.”

Can dogs eat any cereal?

While Cheerios don’t contain anything explicitly toxic to dogs, some cereals do. So your dog really shouldn’t get in the habit of eating cereal.

“As a rule of thumb, human cereals are not a good snack for dogs,” Dr. Simon said. “This is generally because of the added sugar and the potential for toxic ingredients, such as raisins, xylitol (an artificial sweetener) and chocolate.”

So if your dog gobbles up a couple Cheerios that fell on the floor, you don’t need to panic. But you shouldn’t be regularly giving him a ton of cereal as a treat.