Can My Dog Eat Celery?

Celery is a healthy and tasty veggie snack for humans. (It’s also a great source of antioxidants and vitamins!)

But when it comes to feeding your dog vegetables, you might be wondering — can dogs eat celery, too?

We reached out to Samantha Henson, a certified clinical pet nutritionist with Next Generation Pet Wellness, to find out whether celery is an OK snack for your dog to eat, and if so, how much he can safely enjoy.

Can dogs eat celery safely?

The short answer: Yes!

“Celery can make an excellent addition to your dog’s diet or given as a healthy treat alternative … if they’ll eat it,” Henson told The Dodo. “My personal dogs don’t recognize it as a food source, but many of my patients adore it. Every dog’s veggie preference is different, and the only way to find out is to try!

Celery can make a great snack for dogs because it’s an excellent source of fiber; vitamins A, C, and K; folate; potassium; and manganese — all of which are beneficial for dogs.

How to serve celery to your dog

There are a few different ways to offer celery to your dog, according to Henson.

First off, buy organic if possible and always wash produce before you give it to your pup.

“Then, if you want your dog to reap the benefits from celery, simply steam and puree it and add it to their food,” Henson said. “Or, boil it in bone broth with some carrots and parsley and puree [it] down for a nice puppy soup.”

If your dog prefers a crunchy treat, simply cut it into small pieces and let him crunch away. Just be careful about any long strings.

“I prefer to remove any long strings from the celery as a choking precaution,” Henson said.

As far as the amount of celery to offer, Henson suggests one-fourth to a half cup of chopped celery per 50 pounds of dog per day is plenty.

“Also, make sure you are not replacing more than 10 percent of your dog’s daily calorie intake with any one single vegetable to avoid digestive issues,” Henson added.

So, the next time you’re chopping celery for a snack or dinner, perhaps your dog can play official taste tester?