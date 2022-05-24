Can Dogs Eat Cauliflower? And What Amount Is Safe?

Love it or hate it, we all have to admit that cauliflower is a healthy vegetable that’s packed with vitamins and minerals. But can dogs eat cauliflower, and is it healthy for them?

We reached out to a vet to ask if cauliflower is good for dogs and how it can be fed to them safely.

And although it’s generally OK to add to meals or give as a snack, you need to take a few things into consideration before feeding cauliflower to your dog on the regular.

Is cauliflower good for dogs?

“Generally, cauliflower is safe for dogs to eat, but each dog will have different tolerance levels,” Dr. Claudine Sievert, veterinary consultant at Stayyy, told The Dodo.

Dr. Sievert said that cauliflower is “full of health benefits and is low in calories,” which makes it a great snack or add-in to your pup’s meals. It contains loads of fiber as well as vitamins C and K, calcium, potassium and iron.

However, all that fiber may produce some smelly results.

“It is a cruciferous vegetable full of fiber, and your pooch may be a bit gassier than usual,” Dr. Sievert said.

If your pup is a lotgassier than normal after eating cauliflower or exhibiting signs of a stomach ache, then he might not be digesting it well. So, start by giving your dog little bits of cauliflower at a time to see how he handles it (or if he even likes the taste of it in the first place!).

How to prepare cauliflower for your dog

“Cauliflower can be fed to your dog frozen, raw or cooked,” Dr. Sievert said, noting that no matter how you serve it, cauliflower should be given to your dog in small chunks (or even riced) to make sure it isn’t a choking hazard.

“Frozen or raw cauliflower has the most nutrients but may not be a good choice for your dog,” Dr. Sievert said, explaining that frozen and raw cauliflower is the most difficult to digest and can cause an upset stomach.

“While cooking may eliminate some nutrients, it's the easiest way for your dog to digest them,” she added. “Boiled or steamed may be the best choice for those with sensitive stomachs.”

Can dogs eat cauliflower every day?

As long as your dog likes the taste of cauliflower and you’re feeding it in moderation, it can be added to daily meals or fed as a snack.

As Dr. Sievert mentioned, cauliflower is packed with nutrients that can benefit your pup’s health. But if you notice he becomes much too gassy or is showing signs of a stomach ache, then you may want to limit his cauliflower intake or get rid of it altogether.

Consult your vet if you’re curious about adding cauliflower to your dog’s diet, as they can give you a more personalized recommendation based on your dog’s health status.

If you don’t mind the smell of dog farts, then cauliflower makes for a healthy snack or meal additive that will give your dog’s immune system and overall health a boost.