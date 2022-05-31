Can Dogs Eat Cashews Safely?

As you’re popping a handful of cashews into your mouth, you might be wondering if it’s OK to slip one to your dog.

But can dogs eat cashews?

We spoke with Dr. Sara Ochoa, a veterinarian at Whitehouse Veterinary Hospital in Texas and Senior Tail Waggers, to find out if you can share these nuts with your pup.

Are cashews healthy for dogs?

Cashews are actually safe for your dog to eat — unlike macadamia nuts, for example, which are toxic.

Cashews are also full of nutrients, like:

Vitamin E

Vitamin K

Protein

Fiber

Zinc

Healthy fats

Magnesium

Copper

It’s important to note that cashews are good for dogs only as long as they’re eaten in moderation (more on that later).

Can dogs eat cashew butter?

Just like the nuts themselves, cashew butter is also safe for dogs. But only give your pup a small amount because it contains a lot of fat.

“You can give your dog cashew butter, but that should be limited to just a few teaspoons each day,” Dr. Ochoa told The Dodo.

Are cashews ever unhealthy for dogs?

While cashews are totally safe for your dog to eat, you need to be careful because a lot of cashews are salted, and too much salt can cause dehydration and even salt poisoning.

You also need to watch out for cashews that are seasoned with garlic or onion, because both veggies are toxic to dogs.

Even plain and unsalted, these nuts are pretty high in fat, and that can be tough on your pup’s gastrointestinal (GI) system. This high fat content in cashews can lead to weight gain or even pancreatitis (aka a condition that inflames the pancreas) if your dog eats too many cashews.

“Dogs with pancreatitis will vomit and often have diarrhea,” Dr. Ochoa said.

Dog pancreatitis treatment

If your dog does develop pancreatitis, it’s not something you can treat at home.

“Your vet may recommend that your dog stays in the hospital on IV fluids to help keep them hydrated,” Dr. Ochoa said. “They will also give your dog medications to stop their vomiting and diarrhea.”

Can dogs eat cashews every day?

Since eating too many cashews can cause pancreatitis, weight gain and other GI issues, Dr. Ochoa doesn’t recommend giving them to your dog every day.

“This is a safe treat that has many health benefits that you can share with your dog occasionally,” Dr. Ochoa said. “These should only be given as an occasional treat and not given every day.”

How can you give dogs cashews safely?

First and foremost, if you choose to give your dog a couple cashews, only give him ones that are totally plain — meaning no salt and no seasoning — because you don’t want to accidentally feed him something toxic.

And according to Dr. Ochoa, you should give your pup three to five cashews maximum to avoid any potential problems.

“If your dog does eat too many cashews, they can have GI issues such as vomiting and diarrhea,” Dr. Ochoa said. “They may have abdominal pain and seem uncomfortable.”

And just to be extra cautious, chopping up any nuts you give your dog is a good idea to avoid choking.

What to do if your dog eats too many cashews

Since eating too many cashews can cause GI issues for your dog, the best thing you can do for him is to settle his stomach.

“It would be best for them to eat a bland diet, like chicken and rice, to help calm their tummy,” Dr. Ochoa said.

So, while dogs can safely eat cashews, you still have to be careful about it and make sure not to give your pup too many, since the high amount of fat can cause all sorts of problems. But if you only give your dog a couple unsalted and unseasoned cashews every once in a while, he should be just fine.