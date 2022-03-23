Can Dogs Eat Carrots Safely? A Vet Weighs In

If you love having carrots as a healthy snack, you might be wondering if you can share some with your pup.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian at Paramount Pet Health, to find the answer to the question: Can dogs eat carrots?

Are carrots healthy for dogs?

Carrots are a perfectly healthy, safe and yummy treat that you can give to your pup.

Benefits of carrots for dogs

Carrots come with tons of health benefits for your dog. “Carrots are an excellent source of vitamin A, potassium and fiber,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo.

Vitamin A is an essential nutrient that influences growth, reproduction and epithelial health (cells in skin, organs and glands).



is an essential nutrient that influences growth, reproduction and epithelial health (cells in skin, organs and glands). Potassium is a mineral that helps to regulate fluid balance, muscle contraction and nerve signals.



is a mineral that helps to regulate fluid balance, muscle contraction and nerve signals. Potassium may help reduce blood pressure and water retention.

Fiber can help improve gastrointestinal health, control blood sugar levels and help aid with weight loss.

Can dogs eat raw carrots?

Raw carrots are safe for dogs to eat, but you should make sure that you rinse them thoroughly before feeding them to your pup.

“I recommend removing any dirt or debris from the carrot to prevent stomach irritation,” Dr. Burch said.

Can dogs eat cooked carrots?

Cooked carrots are perfectly safe for your dog as long as they aren’t cooked in any oils, butters or seasonings — so plain steamed or boiled carrots are your best bet.

“Cooked carrots are safe for dogs to eat, but I recommend without seasoning or other additives to prevent potential toxicity or gastrointestinal distress,” Dr. Burch said.

Can dogs eat carrot cake?

When it comes to sharing a piece of your carrot cake with your dog, it’s probably best that you keep that cake all to yourself. “I do not recommend allowing dogs to eat carrot cake due to the sugar content in the cake,” Dr. Burch said.

Ingestion of sugar can cause tummy problems in a dog, including:

Loss of appetite

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Can dogs eat carrots every day?

Yes, you can feed your dog carrots every day as long as they aren’t being used as their entire diet.

“I recommend feeding carrots as a treat, which should account for less than 10 percent of the daily calorie intake, to avoid unbalancing their diet,” Dr. Burch said.

So the next time you enjoy some carrots as a snack, you can share some with your pup guilt-free.