Cantaloupe is such a refreshing fruit that it can be very tempting to offer your pup a bite on a hot day.

But can dogs eat cantaloupe?

We spoke with Dr. Hilary Jones, cofounder and chief veterinary officer of TeleTails, to find out the benefits and risks of feeding your dog cantaloupe, as well as how to do it safely.

Is cantaloupe good for dogs?

Cantaloupe is safe for dogs to eat, and even has a few health benefits. According to Dr. Jones, cantaloupe is packed with antioxidants and other nutrients, like:

Vitamin A

Vitamin C

Selenium

Potassium

Vitamin K

Magnesium

Fiber

“It also has a high water content and is low in calories,” Dr. Jones told The Dodo.

But dogs should only eat this melon in moderation, because consuming an excessive amount can be tough on their digestive systems.

“Eating too much cantaloupe can upset their stomach and cause some vomiting or diarrhea,” Dr. Jones said.

And, like other fruits, cantaloupe is pretty high in sugar. So eating too much too frequently can lead to diabetes, weight gain or even obesity.

Can dogs eat cantaloupe rinds?

Cantaloupe rinds are tough and difficult to digest, which can cause some issues.

“Ingestion can cause an upset stomach, as well as pose a potential threat for a blockage,” Dr. Jones said.

How to safely feed your dog cantaloupe

The key to safely feeding cantaloupe to your dog is to ditch the rind and serve the flesh in bite-sized pieces so you won’t have to worry about your pup choking on the sweet snack.

“You can safely feed your dog cantaloupe by removing the rind and cutting it up into small pieces, making it into a puree, and even freezing small chunks of it for the ultimate summer cooldown,” Dr. Jones said.

According to Dr. Jones, snacks and treats should, at most, be 10 percent of your dog’s daily caloric intake — any more than that and you’re giving him too much.

The bottom line is that cantaloupe is a totally fine snack for your pup, and can even be a good source of nutrients and antioxidants. As long as you’re taking the proper precautions, your dog can eat cantaloupe just fine.