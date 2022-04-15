Can Dogs Eat Cabbage Safely?

If you love having cabbage as a healthy side to your dinner, you might be wondering if you can share some with your pup.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Claudine Sievert, a veterinarian at Stayyy, and Dr. Sara Ochoa, a veterinary consultant with DogLab, to find the answer to the question: Can dogs eat cabbage?

Is cabbage healthy for dogs?

Yes, dogs can eat cabbage. It's actually one vegetable that’s packed with dog-friendly nutrients.

“However, just like in humans, if your dog overeats cabbage, it can cause them to have an upset stomach, gas and diarrhea,” Dr. Sievert told The Dodo. But according to Dr. Sievert, your pup would have to eat a lot of raw cabbage over multiple days for this to happen.

Benefits of cabbage for dogs

Dogs can eat all types of cabbage and get many benefits from it.

Cabbage aids in digestion, is suitable for their skin and contains cancer-fighting nutrients.

Additionally, cabbage contains many vitamins such as vitamins K, C, B6, B1, plus it's full of fiber and minerals such as manganese, copper and potassium.

“It's crucial to remember that while veggies are a great addition to your dog’s diet, they should never replace meat in their diets,” Dr. Sievert said.

Can dogs eat raw cabbage?

Raw cabbage is safe for your pup, but it can be hard for her to chew on the big leaves. “It is best to cut cabbage into small, bite-size pieces,” Dr. Ochoa told The Dodo.

Raw cabbage leaves are safe for dogs because of how low in calories they are.

For example:

1 ½ cups of shredded cooked cabbage only contains 17 calories

One leaf of raw cabbage only contains 6 calories

“This is why it makes a great treat for overweight and diabetic dogs,” Dr. Sievert said.

How to prepare cabbage for your dog

While your pet can have raw cabbage, most owners prefer to serve their dogs cooked cabbage.

“It is best to fully cook cabbage for your dog,” Dr. Ochoa said. “This will help make it easier for your dog to chew and digest the cabbage. When cooking the cabbage, make sure that you do not use any spices.”

Cabbage is a great treat to share with your pup. Just make sure it’s cut small enough for your dog to enjoy without any issues.