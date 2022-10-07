It’s so hard not to just melt into a puddle when your dog throws you his best “please share with me” face while you’re enjoying some brussels sprouts.

You may be tempted to toss him one, but can dogs eat brussels sprouts?

The good news is they can, according to Trisha Mumford, a veterinary nurse with DodoVet. There are just some precautions you’ll need to take first.

Are brussels sprouts good for dogs?

These veggies are loaded with some good stuff: fiber, antioxidants and a bunch of vitamins that’ll benefit your pup, like vitamins K, C and A as well as a couple of B vitamins.

“Brussels sprouts are a cruciferous vegetable,” Mumford told The Dodo. “These groups of vegetables are best known for their ability to lower rates of many diseases, including cancers and heart disease, due to their high antioxidant levels.”

Risks of feeding your dog brussels sprouts

Fiber’s good for your dog’s digestion, but it can also make him fart … a lot. Some toots here and there aren’t an issue, but these sprouts can also lead to gastrointestinal issues.

“If you feed too many brussels sprouts, your dog may become bloated, gassy and could get diarrhea,” Mumford said.

It’s also important to keep in mind that brussels sprouts with oils or certain seasonings on them can actually be dangerous for dogs to eat.

“Many seasonings can be toxic, and oils can cause pancreatitis, a serious disease in dogs,” Mumford said.

Can dogs eat raw brussels sprouts?

According to Mumford, you should avoid giving your dog raw brussels sprouts because they can be tough on his tummy.

“It is best to feed them cooked as it can be hard for your dog to digest them raw,” Mumford said. “They can be steamed, baked, boiled or microwaved but keep most of their nutritional value if steamed.”

How often can dogs eat brussels sprouts?

Try not to give your dog brussels sprouts too frequently, because you don’t want to mess with his system.

“It may be best to only give them a few times a week to help control gas and potential discomfort,” Mumford said.

And when you do give your BFF some sprouts, make sure they don’t make up more than 10 percent of his diet.

“The amount of brussels sprouts fed to your dog should depend on the size of your dog,” Mumford said. “Small-breed dogs should only have one daily, medium dogs two-three and large dogs can have about five.”

How can dogs eat brussels sprouts safely?

First things first: Only give your dog the leafy party of the brussels sprout.

“It grows on a stalk that should not be fed due to choking hazards and difficulty of digestion,” Mumford said.

And when you first give some sprouts to your pup, start small in case his system doesn’t adjust well to the fiber.

“Start by feeding only half to one brussels sprout to see how your dog's digestive system will react,” Mumford said. “Within a few hours, your dog may become gassy but should not act uncomfortable. If any discomfort is noted, do not feed more.”

It’s also safest to cut brussels sprouts into small, bite-sized pieces before giving them to your dog to keep him from choking or getting an intestinal blockage.

So while dogs can eat plain, cooked brussels sprouts safely, just make sure you’re taking the steps to keep your pup from having tummy troubles when he does get that veggie craving.

Want access to a vet 24/7? With DodoVet, you can connect via video chat, phone or text with an empathetic veterinary expert who can help you be the best pet parent you can be. Say goodbye to Dr. Google and have all your pet parent questions answered anytime, anywhere. Learn more here.