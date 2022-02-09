Can Dogs Eat Bread?

While you’ve probably shared a piece of your sandwich with your pup in the past, have you ever wondered if bread’s actually beneficial for your dog? Or, more importantly, if any types of bread are toxic to dogs?

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Laura Robinson, a veterinarian working with Pawp, to learn more about bread and dogs.

Is bread safe for dogs?

In general, bread is OK to give to your dog as long as you’re feeding her plain white or wheat bread.

Benefits of feeding your dog bread

Bread can have some benefits for your dog, including:

It can help in emergency situations

Sometimes a vet might use bread in the hospital if a dog ingests a sharp object, like a bone or bone shards from accidentally eating beef, chicken, etc.

“It is thought the bread may help by serving as a pad to prevent it from cutting the intestines,” Dr. Laura Robinson told The Dodo. “However, if your pet is vomiting, having diarrhea or is sick, skip the bread and go to your veterinarian.”

It can be used as a treat

Bread can be used as a treat here and there, but it should not make up part of their daily diet and should, instead, be fed only on occasion. Bread has little to no nutritional value for dogs, so it’s important your dog’s eating a complete and balanced dog food in addition to any treats.

It can help with an upset stomach

Bread can also help soothe mild digestive issues in some cases. If a dog’s having an upset stomach, Dr. Robinson will sometimes recommend a bland diet that can consist of bread.

Is bread ever bad for dogs?

While plain or wheat bread given in moderation to your pup isn’t dangerous, there are ingredients that can be found in some breads that are.

Toxins in breads to avoid include:

Nuts: Macadamia nuts, specifically, are toxic to dogs, while other nuts contain too much fat and can make your dog sick.

Macadamia nuts, specifically, are toxic to dogs, while other nuts contain too much fat and can make your dog sick. Chocolate: Chocolate chips can sometimes be found in bread. Chocolate is very toxic to dogs and should always be avoided.

Chocolate chips can sometimes be found in bread. Chocolate is very toxic to dogs and should always be avoided. Raisins/grapes: Also toxic to dogs, grapes and raisins can cause kidney failure.

Also toxic to dogs, grapes and raisins can cause kidney failure. Onions and garlic: Also toxic, both onions and garlic can cause damage to red blood cells.

Also toxic, both onions and garlic can cause damage to red blood cells. Xylitol: Xylitol is a sugar substitute that’s toxic to dogs and can cause dangerously low blood sugar and liver failure.

Xylitol is a sugar substitute that’s toxic to dogs and can cause dangerously low blood sugar and liver failure. Raw bread dough: Never feed your dog raw bread dough as it can cause stomach bloat as the dough rises and expands. “The ethanol in the dough can cause life-threatening issues, such as elevated heart rate, vomiting, seizures, coma, low blood pressure, etc.,” Dr. Robinson said. “Feeding raw bread dough is an emergency.”

Best kind of bread to give your dog

Plain white or wheat bread without the additives mentioned above is perfectly safe to feed your dog in small quantities on occasion. “I don't recommend more than a few small pieces per day at most,” Dr. Robinson said. “It should be used as a special treat here and there.”

Can dogs eat banana bread?

Dogs can eat banana bread as long as it doesn’t contain chocolate chips (many do) or other ingredients listed above.

Can dogs eat sourdough bread?

Sourdough bread tends to contain more yeast than other breads and can cause stomach bloat depending on the size of the dog and how much is ingested. To be safe, it’s best to avoid it.

So while you don’t want to feed your dog sandwiches for all meals, sharing a few pieces of plain bread here and there won’t hurt her.