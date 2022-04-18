Can Dogs Eat Beans Safely?

If you love having beans as a healthy side to your dinner, you might be wondering if you can share some with your pup.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Claudine Sievert, a veterinarian at Stayyy, to find the answer to the question: Can dogs eat beans?

Are beans healthy for dogs?

Yes, beans can be part of a healthy diet for dogs. They are rich in fiber and contain protein.

“Dogs can have beans as a treat; however, they should never make up more than 10 percent of their daily calorie intake,” Dr. Sievert told The Dodo.

Additionally, beans are high in calories, which means you should not feed your pup too many, especially if she’s overweight.

Which types of beans can dogs have?

There are many different types of beans your dog can have, including:

Black beans

Lima beans

Kidney beans

Pinto beans

Garbanzo beans

Green beans

Navy beans

Edamame

Soybeans

How to feed your dog beans

First, it’s important to know which kind of beans you can feed your dog.

In general, make sure you aren’t giving your dog canned beans. “Dogs should not be fed canned beans because they are high in sodium,” Dr. Sievert said.

Since dried beans don’t have any sodium or flavoring to them, those are the ones you can use for your pup — just make sure you cook them first (without any seasonings). “They can't be served raw because your dog won't digest them,” Dr. Sievert said.

Dogs need to have the beans soaked first (according to the package's directions) and then cooked. Cooking the beans helps reduce the amount of gas your dog may have after eating them.

Also, keep in mind that while dogs can eat beans, they shouldn’t become a meat substitute. “Feeding dogs soybeans instead of meat won't give your dogs enough quality nutrients they need to remain healthy,” Dr. Sievert said.

Can dogs eat beans every day?

Yes, dogs can have beans daily. However, you’ll want to feed them in moderation to make sure your pup isn’t eating too many calories. In general, healthy treats should take up no more than 10 percent of your dog’s daily caloric intake.

“While they are very nutritious for your dog, they don't need to have a ton of [beans], or [they] can put a strain on their digestive system and lead to [gastrointestinal] issues, most frequently diarrhea,” Dr. Sievery said.

Just a word of warning, though, beans will make your dog gassy, so if you want to avoid the stink, you may want to make beans an occasional treat.