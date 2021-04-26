Ever wanted to split a banana with your dog? Or maybe you’re trying not to freak out because he got into the fruit bowl?

Either way, you’re probably wondering if dogs can even eat bananas in the first place.

To find out, The Dodo spoke with Dr. Cristina Bustamante, an associate veterinarian with Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Florida and founder of Dr. B Vet, who explained whether bananas are good or bad for dogs.

Can dogs eat bananas?

It turns out that bananas are a human food that dogs can actually eat safely.

“Dogs can eat bananas in moderation as treats,” Dr. Bustamante told The Dodo.

Bananas are a safe way to give your pup a taste of something sweet and are a good alternative to feeding your pup grapes or chocolate, both of which are toxic to dogs.

Plus, bananas can easily be stuffed into interactive dog toys to help keep him occupied when you’re a little busy.

They can even be like dog toys all on their own — especially when frozen.

“Many dogs enjoy licking and playing with small pieces of banana,” Dr. Bustamante said.

Why are bananas good for dogs?

“Bananas have vitamins and fiber, which can help your dog stay healthy,” Dr. Bustamante said.

Bananas are a great source for things that are good for your pup’s health, like:

Potassium

Vitamin A

Vitamin B6

Vitamin C

Folate

Iron

Zinc

Riboflavin (aka Vitamin B2)

Niacin

Bananas are a great way for your dog to get those key nutrients in and also serve as healthier alternatives to some treats since they’re low in fat, sodium and cholesterol.

In fact, frozen bananas make a great swap for human ice cream or even puppy ice cream treats.

“Most dogs really enjoy eating frozen pieces of banana,” Dr. Bustamante explained.

Can bananas be bad for dogs?

Bananas aren’t necessarily bad for your dog.

However, too much of anything is always a bad thing. (Isn’t that what your parents always said?)

And this is definitely true if your dog has been packing on the pounds.

“If you are trying to help your pet lose weight, then bananas aren’t the best option as a treat since they are high in sugar,” Dr. Bustamante explained.

And if your pup’s stomach is on the sensitive side, you don’t want to risk this sugary snack giving him a tummy ache.

“Some dogs are very sensitive to any changes in their diet,” Dr. Bustamante said. “Whenever trying a new treat, I always recommend trying just a very small piece first.”

Can dogs eat banana peels?

While banana peels aren’t necessarily toxic to your dog, you’re going to want to skip them when you’re giving your pup a banana.

“When giving bananas, it is best to remove the peel,” Dr. Bustamante explained. “It is more difficult to digest, which can cause gastrointestinal problems.”

Not to mention, you don’t want your dog to choke or possibly develop an intestinal blockage.