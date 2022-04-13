Can Dogs Eat Asparagus Safely?

If you love having asparagus as a healthy side to your dinner, you might be wondering if you can share some with your pup.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian at Paramount Pet Health, and Dr. Claudine Sievert, a veterinarian at Stayyy, to find the answer to the question: Can dogs eat asparagus?

Is asparagus healthy for dogs?

Yes, asparagus is suitable for dogs. “Dogs can safely eat asparagus and obtain many nutritious vitamins and minerals from consuming it,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo.

However, since raw asparagus stalks can be tough, they can pose a choking hazard for dogs, especially small ones. They’re also full of fiber, which can cause gastrointestinal issues if your dog’s not used to it.

“To help lower the risk, make sure to cut the stalk into bite-size pieces, and don't feed them too much, otherwise they can become gassy [or] get an upset stomach, and it may cause vomiting,” Dr. Sievert told The Dodo.

Benefits of asparagus for dogs

Asparagus can be a healthy treat for dogs because it's low in calories, low in sugar, contains no fat and is high in fiber. “It can make a good snack if you have overweight or diabetic dogs,” Dr. Sievert said.

Some of the most beneficial parts of asparagus include:

Insoluble and soluble fiber which work as both a pro and prebiotic in dogs

which work as both a pro and prebiotic in dogs Vitamin K to support bone health

to support bone health Calcium and phosphorus to promote strong teeth

Asparagus also contains many other vitamins, antioxidants and micronutrients that help your dog's overall health, including folic acids, potassium, copper, calcium, iron, vitamin A, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B6 and vitamin C.

Can dogs eat both raw and cooked asparagus?

Yes, dogs can eat both raw and cooked asparagus. When giving your dog raw asparagus, though, make sure to cut it into bite-size pieces to avoid a choking hazard.

Feed your pup plain asparagus

“I recommend lightly cooking asparagus by boiling or steaming them before feeding them to your dog,” Dr. Burch said. “I do not recommend using butter or cooking oil as these ingredients can make your pet sick.”

Some other ways to feed your pup asparagus include:

Make a smoothie

You can make smoothies with asparagus by combining asparagus with some dog-safe fruits and vegetables along with plain Greek yogurt and blending it up.

Make a soup

Another great way to give your dog asparagus is by making soup.

“Sodium-free chicken broth, chopped spinach, diced chicken, asparagus and some sweet potatoes make a yummy and healthy soup for your dogs,” Dr. Sievert said.

Can dogs eat asparagus all the time?

Dogs can eat asparagus daily, but you don’t want it to be the majority of your pup’s diet.

“Dogs can have asparagus daily, but I recommend keeping it at 10 percent of your pet's daily caloric intake since it is a treat if not planned into a home-cooked diet,” Dr. Burch said. “If your dog shows an upset stomach with increased flatulence, diarrhea or vomiting, I recommend not feeding asparagus daily.”

Asparagus is a safe and healthy treat for your pup to enjoy. Just make sure it’s plain. If you have any other questions, contact your veterinarian.