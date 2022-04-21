Almonds are a super convenient snack to grab when you’re on the go and the perfect size to toss to your pup every now and then as a treat.

But can dogs eat almonds for a snack, or are they too unhealthy, or even toxic?

We spoke to Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian with Paramount Pet Health, to find out if dogs can eat almonds.

Can dogs eat almonds safely, or are they considered toxic?

Regular almonds aren’t toxic to dogs, but it’s not a good idea to give them to your pup.

Almonds are high in fat and calories, which can make your dog gain weight if you give him too many. The fat in almonds can cause stomach issues and eventually lead to him developing pancreatitis if he eats a lot over time.

“[They] may cause an upset stomach when ingested by some dogs due to the higher fat content,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo.

Almonds are often sold salted, which is also bad for dogs since it can dehydrate them or even lead to salt poisoning. Seasoned almonds can be even more dangerous because they might include garlic or onion powder, which are both extremely toxic to dogs.

Almonds are also a choking hazard, and they can block your dog’s gastrointestinal tract, especially if he’s a small dog.

Another issue with almonds is the high phosphorus content, which can cause kidney and bladder stones.

Bitter almonds, which are illegal to sell in the U.S., are toxic to dogs (and to people).

“Bitter almonds are toxic to dogs and humans, as they contain a toxin that the body breaks down into cyanide,” Dr. Burch said. “Marzipan, certain cookies and a Greek syrup use bitter almonds. Symptoms of cyanide toxicity in dogs can include salivation, rapid or difficulty breathing, convulsions, paralysis or death, depending on the amount eaten.”

Can dogs eat almond butter?

Dogs can eat almond butter in small amounts, but your dog might have trouble digesting it and could get an upset stomach because of the high fat content, just like with regular almonds, Dr. Burch said.

If you’re going to give your pup an occasional bite of almond butter, make sure it doesn’t contain xylitol or any other flavorings.

Can dogs have almond milk?

A sip of almond milk is OK for dogs every once in a while, but it’s not a great idea to give it to your dog in general.

“I do not recommend allowing dogs to drink almond milk due to the added sugar,” Dr. Burch said. “Treats with added sugar can cause an upset stomach, including lack of appetite, vomiting or diarrhea.”

Can dogs eat almond flour?



You can give your dog a bit of food made with almond flour, but according to Dr. Burch, it’s really not a good idea. Food made with almond flour can cause your dog to have an upset stomach from the high amount of fat.

You should also be extra careful that treats made with almond flour don’t contain anything else that could be harmful to your dog, such as chocolate or xylitol.

What to do if your dog ate almonds

If your dog eats a couple of almonds, you should watch out for symptoms of an upset stomach, such as vomiting and diarrhea.

If you have a small dog, you’ll also need to look out for signs of an intestinal blockage.

“Symptoms of intestinal blockage include loss of appetite, persistent vomiting and lethargy,” Dr. Burch said. Your pup might also be unable to poop or strain when trying to go.

If you notice any of these symptoms, you should take your dog to the vet. And if your dog eats something that contains bitter almonds, contact your vet immediately since they’re toxic.

“If your dog ingests bitter almonds, I recommend contacting your veterinarian, emergency veterinarian or a pet poison hotline to determine the best course of action,” Dr. Burch said. “Two pet poison hotlines are available, including ASPCA Poison Control (888-426-4435) [and] the Pet Poison Helpline (855-764-7661).”

While almonds aren’t technically poisonous to dogs, they’re not a good snack for them. You’re better off sticking to your pup’s regular treats.