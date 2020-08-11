Can My Dog Drink Pool Water?
Find out how much is too much.
During the hot summer months, you might have noticed your dog lapping up some pool water and wondered if that was OK.
Luckily, if your dog is drinking minimal amounts of pool water — just like humans accidentally do when they swim — you don’t have anything to worry about.
“In general, ingesting a small amount of pool water is not a concern,” Dr. Andrea Y. Tu, medical director of Behavior Vets NYC in New York City, told The Dodo.
According to Dr. Tu, most of the chemicals found in both regular and saltwater pools shouldn’t be a concern and “are safe if the amount swallowed is minimal and part of the regular swimming activity.”
That being said, there are times where you should intervene — like if your dog is gulping down pool water like it’s his only source of hydration.
“You should discourage your dog from drinking large amounts of pool water, as this could cause vomiting and diarrhea, or even electrolyte imbalances that could result in serious conditions including hyponatremia (low systemic sodium levels),” Dr. Tu said.
If you do notice that your dog loves drinking from a pool more than his own water bowl, you might want to consider getting him his very own water foundation.
“Just like with cats, if you find that your dog appears to prefer drinking from the pool instead of their bowl, obtain a water fountain for your pup so that they have access to constantly running fresh water,” Dr. Tu said.
If you're interested, you can try a fountain like this one:
PetSafe Drinkwell Cat and Dog Water Fountain
