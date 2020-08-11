Can My Dog Drink Pool Water?

During the hot summer months, you might have noticed your dog lapping up some pool water and wondered if that was OK.

Luckily, if your dog is drinking minimal amounts of pool water — just like humans accidentally do when they swim — you don’t have anything to worry about.

“In general, ingesting a small amount of pool water is not a concern,” Dr. Andrea Y. Tu, medical director of Behavior Vets NYC in New York City, told The Dodo.

According to Dr. Tu, most of the chemicals found in both regular and saltwater pools shouldn’t be a concern and “are safe if the amount swallowed is minimal and part of the regular swimming activity.”

That being said, there are times where you should intervene — like if your dog is gulping down pool water like it’s his only source of hydration.