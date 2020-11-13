Can Dogs And Cats Eat Pumpkin?

“Pumpkin is a great source of fiber and some fatty acids,” Dr. John Sangiorgio, a veterinarian from CompleteCare Veterinary Center in New York City, told The Dodo.

As a matter of fact, pumpkin is a superfood for both dogs and cats — which means there are a ton of benefits!

Ever wonder if you can feed your dog or cat pumpkin?

Benefits of eating pumpkin



Digestive health: “We often recommend pumpkin for dogs (and cats) with constipation problems,” Dr. Sangiorgio said. Pumpkin can also help ease an upset stomach, or keep your dog or cat regular when it comes to 💩.

Urinary health: Both pumpkin flesh and seeds are believed to benefit urinary health in cats and dogs. For seeds, they can be ground up and put on top of your pet's regular food.

Weight Loss: A common trick for helping your pup or kitty lose a few pounds is to sub out a portion of their regular food with equal parts of pureed pumpkin.



How to feed your dog or cat pumpkin:

Both raw or pureed pumpkin — and even pumpkin seeds — are beneficial for dog and cat. Some people even bake pumpkin into yummy treats.

Keep in mind, though, that if you’re grabbing some canned pureed pumpkin, make sure you’re getting pure pumpkin rather than the “pumpkin pie” version — those ones are full of sugars and other additives, which aren’t great for pets.

If you’d prefer a ready-made treat, you can try these:

Fruitables Pumpkin & Blueberry Natural Dog Biscuits from Petco for $4.99+

Tiki Cat Pumpkin & Wheatgrass Tummy Topper from Petco for $11.77

And while it’s pretty hard to go wrong with pumpkin, you can check with your vet if you have any questions about portion size or if your cat or dog is on a restricted diet.

