Is My Dog Allergic To Me?

It seems like every time you walk in a room your dog’s in, he starts sneezing. What gives?

According to Dr. Lydia Harbour, a veterinary dermatology resident at Dermatology for Animals in Phoenix, dogs can have allergies to human dander — so it’s entirely possible your dog is allergic to you.

It might sound weird, but lots of humans are allergic to cats or dogs — and turns out, it can go both ways!

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Harbour to learn more about human dander allergies in dogs, and what to do if you think your dog is allergic to you.

What are human dander allergies?

People shed skin, hair and other materials throughout the day (just like pets do!), and it’s possible that this dander can cause an allergic reaction in your dog.

But it isn’t extremely common that it would cause symptoms.

Dr. Harbour regularly tests her pet patients for allergies — and said that fewer than a quarter of pets have a positive reaction to human dander.

And when a pet does have a positive reaction to human dander, he’s usually also allergic to other things like mold, pollen or mites. These types of allergens can cause more of a severe reaction compared to human dander.

“We tend to see 10–30+ positive reactions per patient,” Dr. Harbour told The Dodo. “The other things the patient is allergic to (pollens, etc.) are likely contributing more to the dog's symptoms than the human dander.”

A round of skin testing (aka intradermal allergy tests — IDATs) or blood allergy testing (aka serology) is the only way to pinpoint exactly what your dog is allergic to. “Skin testing is preferred, as this gives us a live clinical reaction and tends to be more accurate, but blood allergy testing is also a suitable method,” Dr. Harbour said.

So, to find out if your dog is allergic to you, talk to your veterinarian about allergy testing.

Human dander allergy symptoms

If your dog is having an allergic reaction, he might show the following signs:

Sneezing

Increased grooming

Bald spots or thinning hair

Ear infections

Scabs and crusts all over the whole body (aka miliary dermatitis)

Swollen face or head

Allergic reactions can be similar to the symptoms of lots of other conditions, like respiratory or skin infections, so it’s important to bring your dog to the vet so he can be diagnosed properly.

What to do if your dog is allergic to you

If your dog has human dander allergies (or any type of environmental allergy), your vet will come up with a treatment plan for your dog, which might include one or more of the following.

Allergy shots

One method of treatment is allergen specific immunotherapy (ASIT) — aka allergy shots. “This works by giving the patient small doses of what he/she is allergic to,” Dr. Harbour said. “Over time, the immune system starts to change how it responds to the allergen and develops ‘tolerance.’”

ASIT actually desensitizes your dog to the allergen, and is the only way to change his immune response for good. Any other form of treatment is considered to be a Band-Aid, so to speak, according to Dr. Harbour.

Keep in mind this method is about 70 to 80 percent effective, “but that's along a spectrum,” Dr. Harbour said. “Some patients will completely improve, others will have less severe flares, and we can potentially reduce their medications over time.”

Prescription medication

Your veterinarian can also prescribe an anti-allergy medication, like Apoquel or Atopica (aka cyclosporine).

Apoquel manages the immune system and helps with the itch and inflammation. Atopica also manages the immune system and “does much more for the inflammatory aspect,” compared to Apoquel, Dr. Harbour said.

OTC medication and supplements

A dog-safe, over-the-counter (OTC) antihistamine might also help with some of his symptoms — it’s not a substitute for a vet visit, but it can help bring him some relief.

If you do choose that route, Dr. Harbour recommends using OTC antihistamines along with an omega-3 fatty acid supplement to help with skin issues.

“Allergies can be treated with antihistamines, but these work best for the hay fever signs of allergy (sneezing [and] red, watery eyes), and much less so for the eczema (atopic dermatitis) aspect that most of our patients experience,” Dr. Harbour said. “There is evidence to support the use of antihistamines in combination with oral omega fatty acids.”

Shampoo, creams and lotions

There are also OTC anti-itch shampoos, creams and lotions that can help soothe your dog’s skin issues from allergies.

“Topical therapies that reduce bacterial and yeast overgrowth on the skin, support the skin barrier and moisturize the skin can be extremely helpful, and most of these are not prescription,” Dr. Harbour said.

She recommends products that include both chlorhexidine and ceramides.

The thought of your dog being allergic to you is definitely upsetting (and maybe even pretty silly), but luckily with a treatment plan from your vet, you guys will be back to hanging out (sneeze-free) in no time.

