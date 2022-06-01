Our Pets Can Get Monkeypox, So Here's What You Need To Know

With news of the monkeypox virus currently making headlines, pet owners want to know: Can dogs get monkeypox? And what about cats?

Although monkeypox is still considered a “moderate risk” virus, with nine confirmed cases in the U.S., the World Health Organization (WHO) has a message for pet parents — if you contract monkeypox, stay away from your pets for 21 days to avoid transmission:



Cats and dogs should be kept under household isolation with regular checkups to ensure no signs of monkeypox have appeared.

Pocket pets (like hamsters, gerbils, etc.) should also be removed for a quarantine period of three weeks to test and remove the infection, as they’re actually much more likely to carry the virus and pass to humans (per the UK Health Security Agency).

While the risk of transmission of monkeypox from humans to dogs and cats is low, this comes out of an overabundance of caution, as there’s still a lot scientists don’t know about how this virus spreads.

We spoke with Dr. Hilary Jones, a veterinarian with TeleTails, and Dr. Ruth MacPete, a veterinarian and media personality, for more insight on pets and monkeypox.

Can dogs and cats get monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a virus in the Poxiviridae family, which also contains smallpox, cowpox, rabbitpox and other viruses. In general, most mammals (including dogs, cats and humans) are susceptible to poxviruses, meaning that, yes, your dog or cat could get monkeypox.

In fact, animals have contracted the virus before.

“In 2003, monkeypox was found in several midwestern states after 47 people became infected after having contact with pet prairie dogs, an animal closely related to squirrels,” Dr. MacPete told The Dodo. “The prairie dogs were thought to have become infected when they were housed near infected small mammals from Ghana.”

Although there are currently no confirmed cases in dogs or cats, according to Dr. MacPete, it’s definitely possible that this might change.

Dr. Jones agreed. “At this time, we don’t know exactly what the reservoir host is for monkeypox, though we know that small mammals, like rats, squirrels and prairie dogs, as well as non-human primates play a role. And we do know the most common form of transmission is from animals to people through direct contact or a bite,” Dr. Jones told The Dodo.

And unfortunately, similar to COVID-19, animals with monkeypox won’t always show signs that they’re sick.

“Some animals can be carriers of viruses and not get sick, or some can be carriers and get sick (hosts), and lastly, others can get the virus but can’t pass it on to others (dead end hosts),” Dr. Jones said. “We don’t have the research at this time to know where dogs and cats fall on this list.”

We continue to learn more every day about pets and monkeypox. If cases continue to grow, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on your dog or cat and your own health.

Symptoms of monkeypox to look for in your pets:

Cough and other respiratory signs

Fever

Conjunctivitis (aka pink eye)

Decreased appetite

Rash

Reach out to your veterinarian with your concerns if any of these signs appear in your pet.

Signs of monkeypox in humans:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Papules/pustules

If you experience any of the above signs, please call your physician and let them know you have a pet in the home. As noted above, although the risk of monkeypox transmission from humans to their pets is low, the UK Health Security Agency advises confirmed cases to avoid contact with any household pets for 21 days just to be safe.

While this might be difficult to maintain for three weeks, the UK Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs suggests that if it isn’t possible to avoid contact with pets completely, the infected person should minimize contact as much as possible and wash their hands thoroughly after touching their pet.

While no one wants to unnecessarily panic over every new virus that comes along, it’s a good idea to stay informed, especially as we learn more about pets and monkeypox. Here’s to being the best pet parent you can be, and keeping both of you healthy!