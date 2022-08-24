Can Your Cat Predict Stormy Weather?

Cats are basically superhuman. They almost always land on their feet if they fall, have a special organ that actually allows them to taste air, and they have a pretty amazing sense of direction. But did you know they may be able to predict the weather, too?

Animals of all kinds have helped humans to predict the weather for centuries. And when it comes to your cat, his behavior may be able to help you detect whether an umbrella is necessary on your way out the door.

We spoke to Ashley Callihan, a vet nurse with DodoVet, for more insight on whether this phenomenon is true, and what signs to look for in your cat if the weather suddenly changes.

Is it time for him to apply for a job at The Weather Channel? We’ll see …

Can cats predict the weather?

Cat parents will be the first to tell you that cats are sensitive animals.

And because cats have highly sensitive ears and noses, those acute senses can be more intuitive to changes in atmospheric pressure.

“Cats’ senses are much stronger than ours,” Callihan told The Dodo. “Before a storm, natural disaster or a change in temperature hits, cats can feel, hear and even smell it.”

So it’s true that cats can sense a change in atmospheric pressure before a storm hits. Using their senses, cats can smell rain and lightning that’s headed in their direction and feel the change in humidity before a rainstorm.

And cats actually can act differently if they sense a storm or other change coming. But how do we know when our cats are showing strange behaviors due to the weather?

“Cats have been observed to exhibit specific behaviors when different weather conditions are headed our way,” Callihan said.

That being said, if your cat is acting strangely and the behavior continues or gets worse regardless of the weather, talking to your veterinarian is suggested.

Licking

If your cat starts bathing and just won’t stop licking himself, it can mean that rain is on the way.

“Cats lick themselves when rain is near because keeping the fur wet helps to alleviate the static that is caused by the change in humidity,” Callihan said.

Ear grooming

If your cat’s grooming behind his ears, this might mean that a storm is approaching. According to Callihan, the change in atmospheric pressure that accompanies a storm can be felt in your cat’s inner ear.

Sudden change in behavior

If you notice these sudden changes in behavior, a change in the weather could be approaching:

A loveable cat suddenly becoming irritable

Cats yowling more than usual

Social cats hiding more than usual

Cats trying to escape the house

Calm cats getting a burst of energy at unusual times

So, the next time you check the weather and see a change in forecast approaching, keep an eye on your cat’s behavior and watch for any odd changes — he just might have a future as a meteorologist.