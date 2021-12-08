Can My Cat Find His Way Home?

Everyone’s heard stories of lost cats traveling miles to get home or even going back to their old house after their owners moved. But how exactly do cats do that?

Cats actually have a strong sense of direction, called a homing instinct, that helps them find their way back home if they get lost.

The Dodo spoke to Dr. Sabrina Kong, a veterinarian at Lathrop Veterinary Center and veterinary writer; Nora Glover, a cat care and training expert and the founder and editor in chief at Catademy; and Dr. Joanna Woodnutt, the head veterinarian at Miss Cats, to find out how cats find their way.

What is a cat’s homing instinct?



It’s pretty well known that cats have a strong sense of direction, but how that works actually isn’t that well researched.

“The reasons for their good sense of direction are still partially unstudied,” Glover told The Dodo.

But we do know that cats have a homing instinct. A homing instinct is the ability for animals to navigate through unfamiliar territory back to their home.

In addition to cats, a number of different animals have homing instincts, including birds, bees and salmon. This homing ability works differently for each species. For example, birds and bees use the sun, moon and stars, while salmon use smell.

“This homing instinct is considered to include something beyond the known five feelings,” Glover said.

So your cat kind of has a sixth sense.

And there are a bunch of different things that likely go into your cat's homing ability, including the following.

Sense of smell



Cats’ sense of smell is way stronger than humans’, which helps them find their way home through scent.

“Cats' sense of smell is over 40 times more powerful than humans’, and the scent-picking organ in their mouths helps them pick up the scents and guide their way [home],” Dr. Kong told The Dodo.

Cats also bond to their home locations through scent marking, which is similar to how pets bond to their humans.

Cats mark their territory through scent glands on their feet, tails and faces. (For example, when your cat rubs his face on you, he’s marking you as his.) They might also urinate on a certain spot to show ownership of it.

Scent marking helps cats identify their home, and it lets them know where other cats’ territories are, too.

“Cats map the area around their home using a combination of their scent, the scents of other cats and that of other things, like their humans or the fish shop down the road,” Dr. Woodnutt told The Dodo. “They'll be able to tell one territory from another by the scent marks made by other cats and even differentiate 'core territory' from 'home territory.’”

Following the same route



Cats also like to follow the same paths all the time, which naturally gets them super familiar with these routes.

“Cats are creatures of routine, and they tend to follow the same route each day when checking their territory,” Dr. Woodnutt said.

So if your cat goes on a walk on the same street every day, he’ll be able to find his way home once he’s back in that area because he knows it so well.

Landmarks



Cats use landmarks in their surroundings to find their way, similar to how you might recognize a building and know where you are.

“Humans aren’t the only ones to use landmarks to navigate through space — cats do it too!” Dr. Kong said. “Cats have highly developed spatial intelligence, which helps them follow even the most complex routes over and over again without a mistake.”

Magnetic fields



Some believe that cats find their way because they’re able to sense Earth’s magnetic field.

“One of the theories is that cats have iron in their inner ears, which may help them sense the magnetic field of the Earth and use this sense as a built-in natural compass,” Glover said.

Many animals use the Earth’s magnetic field to navigate their way, like pigeons, whales and turtles, though how they do this (which parts of the brain are involved, for example) is still mostly unknown — but it’s pretty amazing.

Can cats get lost?



While cats have a good sense of direction, it’s still possible for them to get lost, especially if they’re trying to travel over a long distance.

For example, a cat may be familiar with the smells around his house and neighborhood, but if he strays too far, he could become confused by unfamiliar scents.

“This can cause problems when a cat wanders far from home and out of range of the smells he's familiar with,” Dr. Woodnutt said. “This is also a problem if an exclusively indoor cat escapes, as they will be far less familiar with the scents of a neighborhood.”

How to prevent your cat from getting lost



Luckily, there are some things you can do to prevent your cat from getting lost in the first place, including the following.

Don’t let cats go outside



It’s generally not advised to let indoor cats outside because there are so many risks involved.

“It’s highly not recommended to let your cat go outside the house,” Glover said. “Pet cats can easily get scared by something they haven’t seen before or get too excited about something and go so far they won’t find a way home without help. It’s not because they are bad at finding the way but because there are so many things that can scare and distract them.”

Keep your cat inside after moving



If you move, try to keep your cat inside for a couple of weeks to let him get familiar with his new home. Many cats go missing when their owners move because they try to get back to where they used to live.

Train your cat to come



You can train your cat to come when you call his name so you’ll know if he’s lost or just hiding somewhere.

To train your cat to come, start by making a noise before feeding him, like calling “come” or saying his name. Your cat will associate that sound with food, so he’ll want to come to you when he hears it. Eventually, you can start telling your cat to come outside of dinnertime, and he’ll come to you.

Put a tracker on your cat’s collar



You can even put a GPS tracker on your cat’s collar and track his every move to be extra safe.

You can get the Whistle pet tracker from Amazon for $89.95.

Get your cat microchipped and put a tag on his collar



If your cat manages to get lost and ends up in a shelter, having a microchip could help him get back to you.

Shelters and vet clinics will check lost pets for microchips. If your cat has a microchip, it will provide all of your information so the staff can return him to you.

You should also put an ID tag on your cat’s collar so if someone finds him on the street, they’ll have his address and your information to contact you.

Try this ID tag from Amazon for $7.95.

Put scent markers around your house



If your cat does wander away, you can help him find his way home by putting something outside for him to recognize the scent of.

“Since we know cats rely on their sense of smell, we can use this to help them find their way home if they're lost,” Dr. Woodnutt said. “Try hanging a used T-shirt or cat blanket on the washing line. It should increase the chance of them smelling it. Opening doors and windows to let your home smell out into the air may also help.”

Basically, cats have an amazing sense of direction, and they use a number of different techniques to find their way. But even with such a good sense of direction, they can still get lost sometimes, so follow these tips to keep your cat safe.

