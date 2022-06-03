There’s nothing more refreshing on a hot day than a big slice of watermelon. And you may feel inclined to satisfy your cat’s sweet tooth and help him beat the heat by giving him some tasty fruit.

But can cats eat watermelon?

We spoke with Dr. Jacob Hawthorne, a veterinarian working with Thank Your Vet, to find out the pros and cons of giving your cat watermelon.

Is watermelon good for cats?

Watermelon is good for cats in the sense that it’s safe to eat and, because of the high water content, it can help keep your cat hydrated.

But aside from that, there aren’t exactly any real health benefits to feeding your cat watermelon. Cats are obligate carnivores, which means they get all the nutrients they need from animal products.

And while watermelon is a safe, sweet treat in moderation, it has a ton of natural sugar, which can pose some problems.

“Watermelon and other fruits contain high levels of natural sugar, which can spike your cat's blood sugar levels or even impact their insulin levels if they eat too much,” Dr. Hawthorne told The Dodo.

So if you give your cat too much watermelon too often, he could gain weight or even develop diabetes.

Can cats eat watermelon seeds?

Cats shouldn’t eat watermelon seeds because they’re a choking hazard. But that’s not the only part of the fruit they should avoid.

“Your cat should only eat the soft part of a watermelon and not the seeds or rind,” Dr. Hawthorne said. The rind is difficult to chew and digest, so it could cause gastrointestinal upset or even a blockage if your cat tries to eat it.

How to safely feed your cat watermelon

To safely feed watermelon to your cat, make sure you’re only giving him the soft part of the fruit — that means no seeds and no rind.

You should also cut the watermelon up into bite-sized pieces so he doesn’t choke.

And because all the sugar in watermelon could have adverse effects in the long run, make sure you’re only giving your cat this treat in moderation.

“Since [the] fruit isn't thought to be a common food for cats, you need to make sure they only eat extremely small amounts,” Dr. Hawthorne said. “Watermelon shouldn't become a routine part of their daily diet.”

The bottom line is that small amounts of watermelon in moderation is completely safe for your cat, as long as you’re removing the seeds and the rind and cutting it up into tiny pieces.