Can Cats Eat Popcorn Safely?

If you love having popcorn during movie night, you might be wondering if you can share some with your cat.

We reached out to Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian at Paramount Pet Health, and Dr. Claudine Sievert, a veterinarian at Stayyy, to find the answer to the question: Can cats eat popcorn?

Is popcorn safe for cats?

The short answer is yes, there's nothing harmful in popcorn that's toxic to cats, no matter their age or breed. But that only goes for plain popcorn.

“Toppings such as butter, garlic, caramel, salt, sugar and other spices can cause health issues for your cat,” Dr. Sievert told The Dodo. “Also, keep in mind the kernels in the popcorn can pose a choking hazard, so if you can take them out before giving it to them, do so.”

Potential risks of popcorn

There are a few risks associated with feeding your cat popcorn. Some of the most common ones include:

It’s a choking hazard

Both whole and popped kernels are a choking hazard for cats. “Both older and younger cats aren't able to chew well, and the popcorn may become stuck in their throat or digestive system,” Dr. Sievert said.

It (sometimes) contains risky ingredients

Most popcorn people eat is covered in butter and salt, which can be harmful to cats.

“Butter can cause gastrointestinal upset and increase the risk of developing pancreatitis, which can be life-threatening,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo.

Also, salty popcorn can cause electrolyte imbalance or salt toxicity in worst-case scenarios.

Salt toxicity can cause:

Vomiting

Weakness

Diarrhea

Muscle tremors

Seizure

Cats can’t always digest it properly

Popcorn may cause constipation because it’s a starch-based grain. “Cats don't have the proper enzymes in their saliva to digest it properly,” Dr. Sievert said. “Unpopped kernels can get stuck in your cat's teeth, throat and digestive system, which may cause them pain and digestive issues.”

If you notice that your cat got into your popcorn, you'll want to watch her for any signs of choking.

“Also, pay attention to ensure they don't have any digestive issues, such as constipation or diarrhea,” Dr. Sievert said. “You'll also want to make sure that your cat is eating normally and hasn't lost its appetite.”

With that said, if your cat happens to grab a piece or two off the floor, she’ll probably be OK (but you should still watch her for signs of choking or constipation).

Can cats eat popcorn as a treat?

When it comes to giving your cat popcorn as a treat, it’s probably a snack you should keep to yourself.

“I do not recommend using popcorn as a treat for cats due to the potential hazards,” Dr. Burch said.

Instead of popcorn, you should consider healthier treat options that your cat can eat without the risk of choking or poor digestion.

Here’s a list of healthy treats you can choose for your cat:

Apples

Bananas

Beets

Blueberries

Broccoli

Cucumber

Cantaloupe

Carrots

Pumpkin

Strawberries

Squash



While plain, air-popped popcorn probably won’t harm your cat, your best bet is to avoid giving your cat this food as a snack, and give her something that can be more beneficial (and less risky).