Can Cats Eat Peanut Butter Safely?

If you love having peanut butter as a healthy snack, you might be wondering if you can share some with your cat.

We reached out to Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian at Paramount Pet Health, to find the answer to the question: Can cats eat peanut butter?

Can cats eat peanut butter like dogs can?

Peanut butter isn’t considered unhealthy for cats, but it also doesn’t have any nutritional value for our feline pets.

There can also be some problematic ingredients in peanut butter products that can cause harm if your cat eats too much of it (more on that below).

“I recommend using peanut butter sparingly and possibly only using it as a way to administer medications,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo.

Risks of peanut butter for cats

Peanut butter can pose some risks for cats, with one of the most common being an upset stomach.

Can cause gastrointestinal issues

Peanuts contain a high concentration of oil and fat, which can be problematic for your cat.

“Cats routinely eating peanut butter or those that ingest a large amount at one time can develop gastrointestinal distress with vomiting, diarrhea, belly pain or lethargy,” Dr. Burch said. “Peanut butter can increase the risk of developing pancreatitis, a severe inflammation of the pancreas that requires hospitalization for treatment and can be life-threatening.”

Contains risky ingredients

Peanut butter made with roasted peanuts is high in sodium. “Cats overeating sodium can develop symptoms of salt toxicity,” Dr. Burch said.

Salt toxicity can cause:

Vomiting

Weakness

Diarrhea

Muscle tremors

Seizure

Artificial sweeteners, including xylitol, can be added ingredients in your peanut butter and can cause adverse effects or toxicity in your cat.

While xylitol is considered highly toxic in dogs, it doesn’t typically have the same harmful effects in cats. “Based on a 2018 clinical trial, cats did not experience toxic effects from xylitol,” Dr. Burch said.

With that said, though, there are other healthier alternatives you can give your cat that don't pose the same amount of risks, like apples or blueberries.

Other healthy snacks cats can eat include:

Bananas

Beets

Broccoli

Cucumber

Cantaloupe

Carrots

Pumpkin

Strawberries

Squash

So while keeping peanut butter in your arsenal to use when giving your cat medications is totally OK, feeding it to her as a treat probably isn’t your best bet.