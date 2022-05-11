Oranges are healthy for people, and you might wonder if they’re a good treat for cats, too. But can cats eat oranges, or are they toxic?

We spoke to Dr. Sara Ochoa, a small- and exotic-animal veterinarian in Texas, to find out what to know about cats and oranges.

Can cats eat oranges safely?

You shouldn’t give your cat oranges. Oranges contain citric acid and essential oils that are toxic to cats, Dr. Ochoa told The Dodo. This goes for all types of oranges, such as navel oranges, blood oranges and mandarin oranges.

And the orange peel, seeds and leaves aren't safe for your cat, either. These parts of the fruit actually contain even more essential oils than the flesh, which makes them more dangerous.

Other citrus fruits, like lemons and limes, are poisonous to cats, too.

“Citrus fruits contain the oils limonene, linalool and psoralens,” Dr. Ochoa said. “These are all toxic to cats.”

Plus, cats make their own vitamin C, so they don’t need added foods, like oranges, which contain the vitamin.

Luckily, most cats won’t even go near citrus fruits or oils because they don’t like the strong smell. Citrus oils are even sometimes used as cat deterrents.

Symptoms if your cat ate an orange

If your cat eats a tiny bit of the flesh of an orange, he’ll most likely just get an upset stomach.

“[The acid] can cause GI issues, such as vomiting and diarrhea,” Dr. Ochoa added.

But if he manages to get a hold of a whole bag of oranges, you could see more severe symptoms, including neurological problems, Dr. Ochoa said.

Here’s what to look out for if your cat eats an orange:



Vomiting

Diarrhea

Drooling

Weakness

Skin irritation

Depression

Photosensitivity (being sensitive to light)

Seizure

Safe fruits for cats

Stay away from the citrus, and try some of these safe fruits instead:



Bananas

Strawberries

Blackberries

Blueberries

Raspberries

Cranberries

Apples

Mangoes

Pineapples

Melons

Just make sure any treats you give your cat make up less than 10 percent of his daily caloric intake so that he gets all the necessary nutrients from his regular food and doesn’t become overweight.

Don’t panic if your cat takes a small bite of an orange. It’s very rare for cats to get severely sick from citrus since they would have to eat a ton of the fruit, and cats typically stay away from it anyway. Just keep citrus fruits out of your cat’s reach to make sure he stays safe.