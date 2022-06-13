If you’ve ever curled up on the couch next to your cat while enjoying a bowl of ice cream, the thought of sharing a spoonful might’ve crossed your mind.

But can cats eat ice cream, or is it unhealthy for them?

We spoke with Dr. Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian working with Excited Cats, to find out about cats and ice cream and why cat-safe ice cream is probably the better option for your BFF.

Can cats eat ice cream as a treat?

Cats can eat *some* ice cream flavors in teeny-tiny amounts — but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they should.

“Ice cream is safe in very small quantities for cats, but it isn’t a recommended treat,” Dr. Bonk told The Dodo. “By ‘small quantities,’ I mean licking the spoon after you’re done.”

If your cat has any more than that, he’s going to end up with digestive problems like:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Stomach pain

“Ice cream contains milk, which is a problem because most adult cats are actually lactose intolerant, so they can’t digest ice cream,” Dr. Bonk said.

Not to mention, ice cream contains a ton of sugar and fat, which can lead to other issues like:

Weight gain

Obesity

Diabetes

Arthritis

And if you do decide to let your cat lick your ice cream spoon when you’re done, make absolutely sure that your dessert doesn’t contain any toxic ingredients.

“Potentially toxic ingredients in some ice creams include the sweetener xylitol and chocolate,” Dr. Bonk said. “Both of these ingredients should not be fed to cats in any amount.”

What is cat ice cream?

But if it makes you sad to think that your cat’s missing out on a delicious summer staple, cat “ice cream” actually exists.

A company called Pet Winery developed this treat as a cat-friendly version of ice cream that’s way easier on your pet’s system. It only has two ingredients: lactose-free goat milk and dried bonito fish flakes.

Try Pet Creamery ice cream for cats from Chewy for $7.99

So if you don’t want to risk making your cat sick by giving him human ice cream, it’s at least nice to know that cat ice cream does, in fact, exist.