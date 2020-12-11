Can My Cat Eat Chocolate?
That’s a hard no — here’s why ☠️🍫
If your cat has eaten chocolate, seek medical attention immediately as this is an emergency.
While it’s a known fact that dogs shouldn’t eat chocolate, you might be wondering how your cat fits into this.
Turns out, chocolate isn’t good for cats either.
(Lucky you for not having to share, though).
“It is much more common for our canine friends to get into the chocolate stash, but this is also a danger for cats,” Dr. Laura Pletz, a veterinarian and scientific services manager at Royal Canin, told The Dodo.
According to Dr. Pletz, chocolate contains theobromine and caffeine, both of which pose serious risks for cats and dogs.
While cats won’t usually go and just eat a chocolate bar on their own — bless them for being so picky — they can get into trouble if an owner or friendly human thinks giving them a piece as a treat is OK.
“Dark chocolate and baking chocolate are the most dangerous, but any type of chocolate can be serious if enough is ingested,” Dr. Pletz said.
Signs of chocolate toxicity in catsWhile every cat has a different level of sensitivity to caffeine and theobromine, you should reach out to your vet no matter how much they’ve eaten to be safe.
Signs of toxicity include:
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Restlessness
- Hyperactivity
- Increased thirst
- Elevated heart rate
- Tremors
- Increased reflex responses
- Rigid muscles
- Rapid breathing
- Seizures
What to do if your cat has eaten chocolateIf it’s not clear enough by this point — CALL YOUR VET.
If you believe your cat has eaten *any* amount of chocolate, you should immediately contact your veterinarian or your nearest emergency clinic ASAP.
But just so you don’t stress out too much — most cats recover just fine after treatment. Just make sure you get her that treatment as quickly as you can — and keep the chocolate treats for the humans in your life.