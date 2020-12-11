Can My Cat Eat Chocolate?

If your cat has eaten chocolate, seek medical attention immediately as this is an emergency.



While it’s a known fact that dogs shouldn’t eat chocolate, you might be wondering how your cat fits into this.



Turns out, chocolate isn’t good for cats either.



(Lucky you for not having to share, though).



“It is much more common for our canine friends to get into the chocolate stash, but this is also a danger for cats,” Dr. Laura Pletz, a veterinarian and scientific services manager at Royal Canin, told The Dodo.



According to Dr. Pletz, chocolate contains theobromine and caffeine, both of which pose serious risks for cats and dogs.



While cats won’t usually go and just eat a chocolate bar on their own — bless them for being so picky — they can get into trouble if an owner or friendly human thinks giving them a piece as a treat is OK.



“Dark chocolate and baking chocolate are the most dangerous, but any type of chocolate can be serious if enough is ingested,” Dr. Pletz said.