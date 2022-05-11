If you love charcuterie boards, you might want your cat to join in on the fun by giving him a taste of cheese.

But is cheese good for cats, or is it unhealthy or even poisonous?

We reached out to Dr. Amber Karwacki, a partner veterinarian at Heart + Paw Callowhill, to find the answer to the question: Can cats eat cheese?

Is cheese safe for cats?

Most cheeses are OK to feed your cat, but it’s not the best treat for him.

“Cats are obligate carnivores and require meat in their diets,” Dr. Karwacki told The Dodo. “Cheese does not provide anything towards their nutritional needs.”

Are cats lactose intolerant?

Most people probably think that cats love milk, but while most might like the taste, it turns out that cats actually can’t digest lactose.

“Cats are lactose intolerant, as they do not have the enzyme lactase, which is needed to break down lactose,” Dr. Karwacki said. “They are born with the lactase enzyme so that they can nurse, but most cats lose the enzyme as they age.”

Since cats can’t eat dairy, you might be wondering if they can have non-dairy cheese. Non-dairy cheese actually isn’t OK to feed your cat. “These [non-dairy] cheeses tend to be high in fat and salt, which are not good for cats,” Dr. Karwacki said.

Risks of cheese

Because cats can’t easily digest lactose, they can get an upset stomach from eating dairy products, like cheese (just like people who are lactose intolerant).

“Feeding cheese can cause GI upset and diarrhea in about 8 to 12 hours after ingestion,” Dr. Karwacki said.

If your cat eats some cheese, you’ll probably see these symptoms:



Vomiting

Diarrhea

Gas

Constipation

Cheese is also high in fat, which can lead to weight gain and even obesity if you feed it to your cat too often.

Along with fat, cheese contains a lot of salt. Too much salt isn’t good for cats in general, but it’s especially bad for cats with kidney disease or heart disease.

Can cats eat cheese occasionally?

You can give your cat a small piece of cheese when feeding him medicine if he doesn’t like to take pills. As long as he doesn’t have any kind of reaction to the cheese, it’s fine to feed it to him once in a while.

Some cheeses that are safe to feed your cat include:



Cheddar

Swiss

Parmesan

Gouda

These hard cheeses are lower in lactose than many other types, which makes them better to give your cat.

What types of cheese are toxic for cats?

Cats shouldn’t eat cheeses with mold, like blue cheese and gorgonzola (or old cheese that you need to throw out), Dr. Karwacki said.

Moldy cheeses contain the mold Penicillium camemberti and roqueforti (different strains of Penicillium, which is used to produce the antibiotic penicillin), which is OK for humans to consume but poisonous to cats.

You shouldn’t feed your cat brie, either, since it’s made with raw milk, which can contain salmonella or listeria.

Cheeses that contain other seasonings or ingredients can be toxic, too. “Cheeses that contain onions, garlic and chives should be avoided,” Dr. Karwacki said.

While your cat might love cheese, you should only give it to him as an occasional treat and not all the time.