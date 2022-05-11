If your cat ever watches you while you’re eating a slice of toast, you might wonder: Can cats eat bread?

We spoke to Dr. Megan Conrad, a veterinarian with Hello Ralphie, to find out what to know about feeding your pet this food.

Is bread safe for cats?

Your cat can eat bread, but it’s not a healthy snack for him. Cats are carnivores, so they don’t need carbohydrates in their diet, which means there aren’t any health benefits to giving your cat bread.

“Cooked, plain bread isn't toxic or harmful (bread dough is another story), but it isn't nutritionally beneficial for your kitty,” Dr. Conrad told The Dodo. “It's pretty much empty calories and not great for weight management.”

Risks of giving your cat bread

While some cats might like a little bread, others can get sick from bread since they’re not used to eating it. So if your cat gets an upset stomach after having some bread, you definitely shouldn’t let him eat it again.

There are some types of bread you definitely shouldn’t feed cats, like breads with other ingredients or flavors that could be poisonous. “Some breads can have added ingredients, such as garlic, onions, raisins or certain spices, which your cat definitely shouldn't eat,” Dr. Conrad said. Some other ingredients you should be careful of are xylitol, chocolate and nuts.

If your cat manages to sneak some flavored bread off the counter, some symptoms you should watch out for include:



Vomiting

Diarrhea

Lethargy

Weakness

Drooling

Increased heart rate

Hyperactivity

Tremors

Difficulty breathing

Depression

Increased thirst

Pale gums

Loss of appetite

Lack of coordination

Seizures

You should also never give your cat uncooked yeast dough. Yeast rises in warm environments, so your cat’s stomach makes the perfect place for dough to rise. This can cause an obstruction in your cat’s gastrointestinal tract, or it can cause alcohol poisoning as yeast releases alcohol as it ferments.

Can cats eat bread occasionally?

You can occasionally give your cat a bite of plain bread with no toppings or other ingredients.

“If you keep in mind the precautions mentioned (plain, baked bread only), there's little risk in giving your cat an occasional bite of bread,” Dr. Conrad said. “Save it as a once-in-a-while treat, and [give] small amounts only [since] while your cat may love bread, it's not the healthiest snack you can offer them.”

Bread can fill your cat up and make him not want to eat his regular food (which actually does have the nutrients your cat needs), so it’s not a good idea to give your cat a lot of bread or to let him eat it all the time.

If your cat’s overweight, you shouldn’t give him any bread, since the extra calories can make him gain more weight. And since there aren’t many nutrients in bread, the additional calories won’t have any health benefits.

You also shouldn’t give your cat bread if he has any other health issues, such as diabetes, because the carbs in bread will increase his blood sugar.

If your cat likes bread, you can use a little bit of bread to hide his medicines if he doesn’t like taking them.

So if you want to give your cat a bite of plain bread, he’ll be fine. Just save it for an occasional snack.