Can Cats Eat Bananas? And What Amount Is Safe?

It’s rare that you’ll ever see your cat begging for a fruit or vegetable. But, even so, you may be wondering if some fruits and vegetables are safe for cats to eat.

Can cats eat bananas, for example, or are they toxic for certain pets? And are there health benefits in adding banana to your cat’s diet?

We asked three vets who shared their expert advice as to whether or not you should feed your cats bananas and if there are any upsides of doing so.

Can cats eat bananas regularly?

Are bananas good for cats to the point where they can be eaten on a regular basis? According to the experts, kind of — but mostly no.

“Cats can eat bananas, although only in very small amounts,” Dr. Sara M. Lewis, managing shelter veterinarian at Animal Humane Society, told The Dodo.

“While bananas are not toxic to cats, bananas do have a lot of sugar in them, so they should only be given in very small bits as a treat,” Dr. Lewis added.

That is, if she has any interest in eating bananas in the first place.

Are bananas healthy for cats?

Although they’re high in sugar, there are a few healthy nutrients cats (and their humans) can get from bananas.

“Bananas are high in fiber, potassium, magnesium and vitamin C,” Dr. Brian Evans, medical director at Dutch, told The Dodo. However, he said that cats probably won’t show much interest in eating bananas in the first place — they’re not big on fruits and veggies.

Benefits of bananas

But even though they’re packed with a handful of good nutrients, there’s really no reason why you should add bananas to your cat’s diet.

“There are no known benefits to feeding bananas to your cat,” Dr. Travis Arndt, director of Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Medical Center of Mid-America, told The Dodo.

All the nutrients, vitamins and minerals your cat needs will be in her cat food, and it’s not worth adding the extra sugar to get a bit more vitamin C.

Potential risks of bananas

Though, besides the high levels of sugar, bananas aren’t toxic to cats by any means.

“Bananas are a low risk [of] causing problems for your cat such as gastrointestinal upset,” Dr. Arndt said. “Cats generally don't have much of a taste preference for fruits or vegetables, so even if offered, don't be surprised if your cat turns their nose up at it.”

But too much banana (and, therefore, too much sugar) could lead to weight problems and diabetes.

How to feed your cat bananas

There’s really no need for you to incorporate bananas into your cat’s diet. But if you’re interested in seeing if she’s a fan of the fruit, then you can try feeding her small bits or mashed banana as a small treat.

So although your cat shouldn’t show any adverse reactions to eating bananas, there’s really no reason why she should be eating bananas at all. Stick to healthy cat foods and treats instead.