Can Birds Eat Twizzlers? Here’s What We Found Out

If you’ve ever pulled out Twizzlers to snack on and heard your parrot ask you for a bite, you may have wondered: Can birds eat Twizzlers? Turns out, your bird (and wild birds, too) shouldn’t have any type of licorice at all. But don’t worry, there are plenty of other delicious foods listed below that you can happily share with your bird.

shutterstock/Tracy Starr

Can birds eat Twizzlers as a treat? No, birds can’t eat Twizzlers, which are made mostly of corn syrup and sugar and don’t actually include any licorice. Birds also can’t eat actual licorice or any candy, really! It’s best for birds to avoid candy because although sugar isn’t technically toxic to them, sugar still isn't good for birds. Some other foods birds shouldn’t have include: Chocolate

Avocado

Caffeine

Mushrooms

Onions Along with foods high in sugar, you should also avoid feeding your bird foods high in fat and sodium because she’ll have a tough time digesting them. Birds are also considered lactose intolerant, so hold off on the dairy. Can birds eat licorice? While licorice root isn’t technically found in the most common flavors of Twizzlers, it’s important to know if birds can eat licorice, too. Licorice is considered toxic to parrots specifically, but it’s probably a good idea to keep it away from birds of all types just in case.

shutterstock/sirtravelalot