What You Should Know About Camping And Hiking With Your Dog

With the usual summer pastimes off limits this year, more people than ever are spending time outdoors with their pup — and camping is the perfect escape.

When planning your trip and getting your gear together, these are some things to keep in mind to make sure your camping experience is perfect — for both you and your pup.

Check any park restrictions

Some parks and campsites don’t actually allow dogs — or maybe they do but certain hiking trails are off-limits (this can be due to high-traffic conditions, wildlife or just too hard a trail). Be sure to confirm your dog can actually join you before you make any plans.

Make sure your dog is up-to-date with flea and tick medications

Prevention is key when it comes to fleas and ticks. Although your dog should be on a routine preventative medication anyway, it’s good to double check and make sure he’s still protected.

Here’s a vet-recommended flea and tick chew if you’re in the market:

Bravecto Chews for Dogs on Chewy for $56.99

Have your dog carry his own items

Getting your dog his own hiking pack will help you save tons of room in yours. With packs made specifically for dogs, your dog can carry his own water bowl, food, treats or other items he might need on the trails.

You can get one like this:

Ruffwear Palisades Dog Pack at REI for $149.95

Be prepared for emergencies

Medical kits are always smart to take on hiking or camping trips, but did you know they even make ones just for your dog? These typically include tons of stuff so you’re prepared for any injuries from hiking — which typically occur on your dog’s paws.

You can get one like this:

Adventure Medical Kits ADS Trail Dog First Aid Kit at REI for $25

Make sure they’re leashed

Unfortunately not everyone is a dog lover — weird — and it’s important to be respectful of that. When on a hiking trail, follow the on-leash rules. These are put in place for the safety of your dog, other hikers and any wildlife your dog might come in contact with.

You can try a harness like this one:

Ruffwear Web Master Dog Harness at REI for $60

Pack a brush

Depending on the environment you’ll be in, your dog might be coming in contact with all kinds of things that can get in their coat. Pack your favorite brush or comb so you can get out any knots or foreign objects — like dirt, debris from plants or even bugs..

Get a bike trailer

If you’re planning on biking around the mountains on your trip, putting your dog in a bike trailer can help make sure he doesn’t get too exhausted before reaching your outlook points.

You can get one like this:

Burley Tail Wagon Pet Bike Trailer at REI for $400

Bring his favorite toy

If it’s his first time away from home, bringing his favorite toy can help ease any anxiety he might have about being away.

Camping and hiking with your best furry friend isn’t only fun — it’s the perfect bonding activity. The tips above should help make sure your time in the wild is well spent.