4 Calming Treats For Dogs That Actually Work

If your dog suffers from any type of anxiety, you’re probably always on the hunt for new products to help calm her nerves.

Calming treats for dogs can definitely help, since they include ingredients that are intended to soothe your dog’s nerves, so your pup can finally chill out a bit.

And while there are tons of these supplements on the market for you to choose from, it can get really overwhelming trying to figure out where to look — and which brands to trust.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Jennifer Coates, a veterinarian at Pet News Daily in Fort Collins, Colorado, and Dr. Maureen K. Murithi, a veterinarian working with

Doggie Designer, to help you navigate the world of calming treats for dogs and find out which products veterinarians recommend.

What are calming treats for dogs?

​​In the veterinary world, calming treats are usually referred to as nutraceuticals. “They are nutritional supplements containing vitamins or herbs that help to relieve symptoms of anxiety,” Dr. Murithi told The Dodo. “They usually contain ingredients such as tryptophan, melatonin, Suntheanine, hemp oil, etc.”

How do calming treats for dogs work?

Many calming treats for dogs include L-tryptophan and theanine that work by increasing body hormones such as serotonin and dopamine, which are known to be feel-good hormones, Dr. Murithi said.

Other ingredients that calming treats might contain include:

Melatonin

“Melatonin is the synthetic form of the natural sleep hormone, which offers a relaxing effect,” Dr. Murithi said.

So if you give your dog a calming treat with melatonin, you can expect that she’ll get a bit drowsy afterwards.

Valerian root

According to Dr. Muithi, valerian root is also commonly used in calming treats — and is especially beneficial for dogs with repetitive or compulsive behaviors, such as excessive chewing.

Passionflower

“Passionflower helps to increase the brain gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), which helps to relieve anxiety,” Dr. Murithi said.

In a study done on herbal medicine and dogs, researchers found that passionflower also had anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects on pups.

Benefits of calming treats for dogs

According to Dr. Coates, calming treats for dogs can be beneficial in cases of mild to moderate anxiety and in combination with other anxiety-relieving treatments.

They also come in handy in a ton of situations, including the following:

Travel

Separation anxiety

Thunderstorms or fireworks

Dogs with erratic sleep patterns

If you think your dog suffers from more severe anxiety, or she isn’t responding to calming treats, it’s best to talk to a professional.

Signs of severe anxiety can include:

Hiding

Trying to escape

Aggression

“If your dog is very stressed or anxious, schedule a consultation with your veterinarian or a veterinary behaviorist,” Dr. Coates told The Dodo.

Are calming treats safe for dogs?

In comparison to medications, nutritional supplements are not regulated, which makes it hard to determine which ones are safe and effective. So it’s super important you do your research before making a purchase.

“Make sure you only purchase calming treats made by reputable manufacturers,” Dr. Coates said. “This will increase the chances that the treats are free from potentially dangerous contaminants and actually contain the active ingredients listed on the label.”

Another thing to look out for when hunting for the best calming treats for your dog is the National Animal Supplements Council (NASC) Quality Seal on the label. “Products labeled with the [NASC] Quality Seal meet industry-imposed standards and pass a third-party audit,” Dr. Coates explained.

Best calming treats for dogs

“Composure, Solliquin, Anxitane and Zentrol are all calming treats that contain active ingredients with at least some scientific evidence supporting their use in anxious dogs,” Dr. Coates said.