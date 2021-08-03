5 Calming Dog Beds That Your Dog Will Be Obsessed With
They’re just so CUDDLY! 😍
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.If you have a dog who suffers from anxiety or just gets stressed out easily, you’re probably in the market for any and all things that can help make her feel more safe and secure.
That’s where dog calming beds come in. Made to mimic the feeling of warmth and security that a puppy experiences when sleeping with her siblings, these beds are made with super soft fabric, like faux fur, and come in the cuddliest, most snuggly shapes.
Honestly, even if your dog doesn’t have bad anxiety, these beds are just so comfy that any dog would be obsessed with sleeping in them.
While there are tons of different calming dog beds on the market, we found some that’ll appeal to any and all kinds of dogs, including ones who love to have blankets over them, those who want a little more joint support and even dogs who love to dig before bed.
This cuddler bed is well-known at The Dodo for being one of the comfiest beds ever made. It’s cozy, plush and made to keep your dog as zen as possible.
The high walls on this bed are perfect for dogs who need that sense of security and comfort. It’s also self-warming, so your pup will always feel like she’s back with her siblings.
Made with a cuddly loose blanket to promote your dog’s natural instinct to burrow, this bed is perfect for an anxious pup who calms herself through digging.
If your dog loves getting under the covers, this calming bed is for her. Made with a cave-like hooded blanket, she can happily curl up all night long.
Not only is this dog bed perfect for keeping your pup feeling safe all snooze long, but it’s also made with memory foam — which is perfect for relieving any joint or body pain your dog might have.